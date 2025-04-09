Stat Shows Colts' Lack of First-Round Draft Success
The first round of the NFL draft is important for every NFL team to handle with care, as those players are generally considered the catalysts for a franchise. For the Indianapolis Colts, it's been a rough go of it, according to Dalton Wasserman of Pro Football Focus, since 2020.
Per PFF's WAR rating, Indianapolis is one of the worst teams at drafting first-round talents. Below is what WAR is and how it factors into this breakdown.
"Using PFF grading and Wins Above Replacement as barometers, we can examine which teams have had the most success with drafting players in the first round. We’ll use those tools to look at the past five seasons."
Indy falls into the 'Least PFF WAR Accrued by First-Round Picks Since 2020,' with current players like defensive ends Kwity Paye, Laiatu Latu, and quarterback Anthony Richardson falling into the category.
The Colts drop into the ranks with the New Orleans Saints, Los Angeles Rams, Tennessee Titans, and Las Vegas Raiders. A factor that PFF notes is that much of this is determined by quarterback performance. When considering how rough Richardson's two-year NFL tenure has been, Indy's descent to the depths in this metric makes sense.
Paye and Latu haven't been out of this world, but they've been consistent, especially Paye against opposing ground attacks. Latu had a somewhat impactful rookie season with upside to improve vastly in year two, but Richardson has looked nearly unplayable at quarterback during certain instances.
To rehash his 2024, Richardson was as rough around the edges as can be with a 47.7 completion percentage, eight touchdown tosses, and a brutal 12 interceptions. While he looked highly capable as a runner with 499 rushing yards on 86 attempts, scoring six times, he also coughed up the ball for nine fumbles.
In short, Richardson has all the pressure on his shoulders to do more than this in 2025. If he doesn't, newly signed free agent quarterback Daniel Jones will be hot on his heels to steal the starting job. While Jones hasn't impressed in his six years, he chose the Colts with the belief this situation gives him the best chance to start again.
This spells possible trouble for Richardson if he doesn't pick up the pieces from last year and a serious developmental stride. If he does answer the bell, Jones doesn't have much of a spot outside of being an incredibly expensive backup signal-caller.
Paye and Latu also need to continue climbing the ladder to help Lou Anarumo's defense, but Richardson's position as quarterback is the zenith of them all. Can the talented field general link things together in year three?
The opportunity is on his side of the fence, and the excuses are over. Richardson has a solid offensive line, fantastic weapons in the receiving game and backfield, and likely a future tight end through the draft to throw the ball to. In short, he can't slip up or his future in the Circle City might conclude just as it started.
