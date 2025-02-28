Colts Given Chance to Steal Dominant Division Rival Defender
The Indianapolis Colts is a squad that needs so much added to their roster that no high-level player that becomes available should scoot under the nose of general manager Chris Ballard.
Now that includes division rival Tennessee Titans' star defender Harold Landry III.
Landry has been a defensive menace to the Colts and NFL since 2018. He had a great 2024, tallying nine sacks, 71 tackles (15 for loss), and a safety. For his career, he's added up 397 tackles (70 tackles for loss), 50.5 sacks, and 102 quarterback hits.
While Landry missed the 2022 season with a torn ACL after earning his lone Pro Bowl the previous campaign, he's bounced back well and recorded an impressive 10.5 sacks after returning in 2023. He's also a stout run defender who puts the pain on opposing ball carriers.
The Colts, however, aren't a team to divvy up this kind of capital when they have Laiatu Latu, Kwity Paye, Dayo Odeyingbo (free agent), and Tyquan Lewis. While Indianapolis can always use more talent on the defensive line, Landry will cost a hefty fee.
The Titans can save $10.95 million in 2025 (per Spotrac) if they trade Landry. However, they save even more ($17.5 million) post-June 1st. It's more realistic for Indianapolis to address the defensive edge through the draft or free agency with a depth piece.
It's also clear why the Titans are shopping Landry, the money they will save with a team potentially looking at a soft rebuild; depending on what they do with the quarterback position.
The notion is a belief in prominent names like Latu and Paye. While Latu didn't light the world on fire in his rookie season, he still showed enough to instill confidence in the team and upcoming coordinator Lou Anarumo.
As for Paye, he continued consistency with another campaign of eight-plus sacks (8.0 - led team) and looks to be a potential pillar of the defensive trenches. It's hard to imagine the Colts surrendering assets to a division rival.
However, Landry is a beast and can amplify any group of stop troops he joins if he's dealt away. If this happens the Titans will lose arguably their most talented player. This leaves ample opportunity for opponents, as they won't have to deal with his 2-3 pressures per contest.
Don't try and forecast Indianapolis trading during the offseason, but especially with a team they see twice a year. While the Colts hypothetically land Landry, they will give up value in the process.
Indianapolis must address tight end, safety, and cornerback before anything else. That one hundred percent includes trading for a linebacker in the same division to give up possible future pieces via the draft.
