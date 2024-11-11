Colts' Steichen Reveals Next Starting QB
The Indianapolis Colts had another disastrous loss, this time at home to the Buffalo Bills and Josh Allen, 30-20. After a third-straight loss as a team and second with Joe Flacco as the starting quarterback, Steichen isn't deterred from continuing down the road of faith in the veteran signal-caller.
Flacco finished against the Bills 26/35 passing for 272 yards, 2 touchdowns, and 4 turnovers (3 interceptions, 1 fumble lost) and is looking worse as the season drags on. While Flacco has the experience to help a young signal-caller like Anthony Richardson learn, the former Super Bowl MVP looks cooked as a capable starter, similar to Nick Foles and Matt Ryan for Indy in 2022. While it's too soon to count out Flacco and the Colts from playoff contention, Indianapolis looks nothing like a postseason competitor at 4-6.
The Colts technically aren't out of the playoff race, with around a 27% chance if they can turn things around and start winning as soon as the New York Jets in week 11.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
27.74% is a rough chance, but possible. But, if Indy's losing ways continue into MetLife Stadium on Sunday afternoon, what happens next? Or, if/when the Colts are out of contention, does Steichen turn back to Richardson since there'd be no point in starting Flacco? There are far too many questions for the Colts' organization than solutions, and this trend shows no signs of stopping.
The Colts need to do something to change the rift within their walls. With the locker room seemingly falling apart and accusations being thrown around that the QB decision came from the 'top,' the best case is a week 11 victory for this squad. If the Colts can end their winning drought and get to 5-6, perhaps there's still a chance to salvage the 2024 season for Steichen.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.