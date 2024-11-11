Horseshoe Huddle

Colts Risers and Fallers in Gut-Wrenching Loss to Bills

The Indianapolis Colts have far more questions than solutions after losing to the Buffalo Bills.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Joe Flacco (15) heads off the field Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, after losing 30-20 to the Buffalo Bills at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Joe Flacco (15) heads off the field Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, after losing 30-20 to the Buffalo Bills at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. / Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Indianapolis Colts fell to the Buffalo Bills for their third-straight loss on the season, 30-20 at Lucas Oil Stadium. After another sad performance from Shane Steichen's offense and Joe Flacco leading the charge, here are the risers and fallers from another underwhelming outing from Indy.

Riser | AD Mitchell

Colts receiver AD Mitchell (blue jersey) makes a catch and looks for additional space to run.
Nov 10, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (10) rushes the ball Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, during a game against the Buffalo Bills at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images / Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

It would be far too easy to nominate running back Jonathan Taylor as a Riser, as he's been the heartbeat for Indy's offense for most of the 2024 season. However, rookie AD Mitchell has struggled when called upon, but had his breakout performance against the Bills, hauling in 6 catches for 71 receiving yards (11.8 average).

What stands out the most is Mitchell's 100% catch efficiency, bringing in everything thrown at him on the afternoon from Flacco despite having no Michael Pittman Jr. (back) on the field. While Mitchell's stat line isn't earth-shattering, it's encouraging that he had this kind of performance when Indy was minus its top pass-catcher. We'll see if the former Texas alum can keep up the momentum when the Colts visit the New York Jets for week 11.

Faller | Joe Flacco

Colts quarterback Joe Flacco (blue jersey) makes a read before snapping the football.
Nov 10, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Joe Flacco (15) prepares to snap a play Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, during a game against the Buffalo Bills at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images / Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

In short, Flacco looked like a quarterback who should consider retirement against the Bills. In the NFL, a QB's shelf life falls off the proverbial 'cliff' overnight, not at a consistent decline. It happened with Colts legend Peyton Manning with the Denver Broncos in 2015 and former starter, Matt Ryan. Well, Flacco may have seen his NFL career's final punch.

After looking aged against the Minnesota Vikings, Flacco was even worse against the Bills at home, turning the football over four times (3 interceptions, 1 fumble lost), giving the Colts little to no chance of success. Steichen needs to look in the mirror and answer why he felt Flacco was better for the team's success than the talented youngster Anthony Richardson, the latter of whom can (at least) escape a collapsing pocket. If he doesn't get a solution, Steichen may be looking for another job far sooner than anyone anticipated.

Riser | E.J. Speed

Colts linebacker E.J. Speed (blue jersey) looks for space after getting an interception.
Indianapolis Colts linebacker E.J. Speed (45) rushes the ball after making an interception Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, during a game against the Buffalo Bills at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. / Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Linebacker E.J. Speed played lights-out defense against the Bills, taking away a Josh Allen pass in the second quarter to shift the tide of momentum.

Speed's first career interception was joined by 6 tackles (4 solo) and 2 passes defended. Speed's pass coverage has improved from last year, and it's been showing when it matters most this year. However, the Colts' offense has been so putrid that efforts like Speed's have gone overlooked. The veteran linebacker will look to keep up this type of outing for the last seven games of the campaign.

Faller | Josh Downs

Colts wide receiver Josh Downs (blue jersey) drops a wide open pass from Joe Flacco.
A pass intended for Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs (1) goes incomplete Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, during a game against the Buffalo Bills at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. / Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is a tough entry, but necessary for a wideout the caliber of Josh Downs. With Indianapolis' offense knocking on the door of the endzone in the first quarter, Flacco threw a wide-open out to Downs, who had a walk-in touchdown ahead. Instead, the former North Carolina Tarheel took his eyes off the ball too soon, dropping arguably the easiest touchdown he'd have all season.

While Indianapolis' offensive struggles can't be blamed on Downs' drop, it did result in three points from Matt Gay instead of the possible seven, leaving four on the field when Indy needed everything possible against Allen. While Downs still led the team in catches with 7 for 72 receiving yards on 10 targets, being the WR1 for this game and dropping such a critical pass put the rest of the contest in a different flow. Look for the reliable pass-catcher to clean things up against the Jets.

Riser | Kenny Moore II

Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II (blue jersey) celebrates after making a big play defensively.
Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II (23) celebrates with Indianapolis Colts cornerback Jaylon Jones (40) after making an interception Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, during a game against the Buffalo Bills at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. / Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Colts' defense showed up to play again in the loss to the Bills, and cornerback Kenny Moore II stood out the most in the secondary. Moore concluded the contest with 7 tackles, 2 passes defended, and a critical third-quarter interception.

Moore has been arguably the most consistent defender outside of tackle DeForest Buckner for Indianapolis this year. However, the veteran voiced serious displeasure with teammates' efforts.

If Moore's remarks have weight, then the Colts have massive organizational issues. Regardless of any problems, Moore will likely finish the season as one of the best players on the Colts' entire roster.

Faller | Shane Steichen

Colts head coach Shane Steichen (camo shirt with Colts logo) looks up at the jumbotron for information.
Nov 10, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen walks on the field during the second half against the Buffalo Bills at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

While the Colts offense isn't mustering much explosiveness with Flacco in the passing attack, the veteran signal-caller can't shoulder all the blame. Head coach Steichen has taken big steps in the wrong direction this year as a playcaller, and it's showing glaringly. Indianapolis has mustered 89 points in their last five games, averaging a mere 17.8 per contest. Those numbers aren't good enough to win in the NFL.

Steichen's offensive scheme has been figured out by opposing defenses, and he's showing little sign of adjusting. Tack on that the immobile and aging Flacco is the offensive operator and it's far worse. Steichen is sticking with Flacco, so Indy has to turn things around immediately or risk being thrown completely out of postseason contention.

