Colts' Steichen Reveals Future QB Plans
The Indianapolis Colts fell short to the Buffalo Bills in a 30-20 loss at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday afternoon in what was another disastrous offensive performance. The Colts have let down their defense for three consecutive games and have missed clear opportunities to capitalize on their opponent's mistakes.
In Sunday's loss, new starting quarterback Joe Flacco threw three interceptions and lost a fumble in another mistake-filled outing. In his last two games, Flacco has turned the ball over six times. Regardless of his poor performances, head coach Shane Steichen said that Flacco will continue to be the team's starter.
Until I say otherwise, right now, Joe Flacco is our guy.- Shane Steichen, Colts HC
When asked if he believes that Flacco still gives the Colts the best chance to win, Steichen responded saying, "Yeah, right now." For a head coach to continuously back a quarterback that has yet to spark life into an offense, it feels like something else could be going on in the Colts' front office.
Former interim coach Jeff Saturday speculated that "someone is protecting a job somewhere" in a brief appearance on the "Dominique Foxworth Show". If that's true, it's time for the Colts to step up and admit their mistakes before the locker room loses belief in what the team has spent all year trying to build.
Steichen defended his selection of Flacco as the team's starter by saying he brings "veteran leadership". It's true that Anthony Richardson is inexperienced and made a bad call by tapping out against the Houston Texans, but there comes a point where one questions the necessity of veteran leadership on a team that can't seem to find a clear identity.
Heading into Week 11, the Colts will travel to MetLife Stadium to take on the New York Jets in a matchup originally set for Sunday Night Football but has since been flexed to a 1:00 p.m. game. Against a skilled Jets secondary, Flacco will need to play his cleanest football to keep the Colts alive for a wild card spot in the playoffs.
