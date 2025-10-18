3 Hot Takes for Colts' Clash vs. Chargers
Sunday afternoon's clash between the Indianapolis Colts and the Los Angeles Chargers will determine who holds sole possession of the one seed in the AFC, and if you thought that would be the case before the season started, you're lying.
The Colts have surpassed all expectations, fielding a league-best offense that has yet to find its defensive match. On the other side of the ball, injuries have held the defense back from its true potential, but they've shown flashes of capability.
The Colts must be firing on all cylinders to ensure a victory against the Chargers. A few key starters will need to step up to the task, leading to the first bold prediction for this weekend.
1. DE Laiatu Latu Records His First Multi-Sack Game
Latu has been one of the league's best pass rushers in terms of pressures this season, but the sacks haven't been there.
The second-year edge rusher has just one sack on the season, but that could change against the Chargers' injury-riddled offensive line. Left tackle Joe Alt is expected to miss Sunday's action, which sets Latu up nicely for an explosive performance.
Considering the Colts' secondary is also dealing with injury problems, the defensive line needs to pressure Justin Herbert early and often. Latu has the perfect opportunity for a career-defining game.
2. RB Jonathan Taylor Tallies 2+ Touchdowns
Taylor's resurgence as the best back in the NFL has been a true spectacle. Indy's workhorse has 20+ total touches in every game this season, and that's not going to change this weekend.
The Colts' offense has plenty of mouths to feed every drive, but Taylor's ability to punch in for six is unmatched. The Colts have scored a touchdown on 10 consecutive red zone drives, with Taylor scoring four of those.
Although the Chargers' defensive line is filled with talent, so is the Colts' offensive line. It'll be a war in the trenches, but Taylor can make something special happen at any moment.
3. WR Alec Pierce Finishes With 80+ Receiving Yards
Pierce is the resident deep threat in Indianapolis, and with Josh Downs and Ashton Dulin both out, his target share should increase.
Pierce and Jones have connected on a couple of deep passes this year, but they're long overdue for one to end up in a touchdown. The two were on the same page in the fourth quarter of last weekend's win against the Arizona Cardinals, and I think that momentum will carry over into Sunday's clash.
If Pierce can bring in five or more catches, I see him easily flying by the 80-yard mark. He'll have to share targets with Michael Pittman Jr. and Tyler Warren, but Pierce should have his moments against the Chargers.
Colts vs. Chargers will kick off at 4:05 p.m. in SoFi Stadium on Sunday.