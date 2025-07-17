Colts' Super Bowl Winning Squad Joins Greatest
The Indianapolis Colts finally achieved the city's first Super Bowl in 2006 against the Chicago Bears, 29-17, in Miami, Florida. For Peyton Manning, it officially secured him in the Hall of Fame discussion a mere nine years into his career.
The Colts finally got over the hump, achieving one of pro sports' greatest championships under the leadership of NFL Hall of Fame coach, Tony Dungy. Dungy also made history as the first black coach to take the Lombardi.
It's a phenomenal story and makes the list of Bleacher Report's top 25 Super Bowl winners of the 21st century. For Indianapolis' victory, it makes the 18th spot. Brad Gagnon gives a synopsis of Indy's 2006.
"A team containing three eventual Hall of Famers (Peyton Manning, Marvin Harrison, Dwight Freeney) lost just one game to a team with a winning record in a solid-if-not-spectacular 12-4 campaign."
In that game, Manning wasn't impressive, but he maintained the offensive ship long enough to win the big dance. Manning threw one touchdown, one pick, and logged 25/38 completions for 247 yards through the air.
However, defensive names like defensive end Robert Mathis and safety Bob Sanders rose to the occasion, helping Indy balance out the offense's struggles. Mathis forced a key fumble, and Sanders tossed in a pick.
The Colts desperately needed that Super Bowl victory, as for years, analysts and fans said that 'Peyton can't win the big one.' Manning was also heavily criticized for choking in the playoffs, and while he did throw an abysmal seven interceptions during their 2006 playoff run to the Super Bowl, he still did enough for the biggest NFL prize.
While this era of Colts football set the expectation of what greatness is for the franchise, the squad is in a far different place heading into 2025. Indy had an established defense and consistency at it's finest at QB.
Now, the defense (while improved) is unproven with the new scheme of Lou Anarumo, while the quarterback position is a mess with Anthony Richardson versus Daniel Jones. There's hope for the talent level this team possesses, but it's been rocky during Shane Steichen's tenure.
The Colts still need to make the playoffs, so a Super Bowl is likely far from this team in its current state. Playoff success is a must for Indy heading into 2025's training camp.
