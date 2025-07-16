Colts on Wrong End of Two Top Super Bowl Moments
The Indianapolis Colts franchise currently sits in a state of complete uncertainty, mostly due to the questions surrounding their quarterback situation involving Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones. But Indy has seen plenty of success over the years leading up to now.
During the days of Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck leading the team, Indy saw plenty of divisional championships, playoff appearances, and two trips to the Super Bowl, with the Colts securing their first Lombardi for their Indy chapter in 2006.
However, with so many years and successes, there is bound to be down moments for a team. For the Colts, two of the biggest moments since 2000 happened against them in each Super Bowl appearance.
Cody Benjamin at CBS Sports highlights the top 25 NFL moments since 2000, and the Colts have no entries they can own. Instead, they're on the wrong side of both. Starting with the 17th entry is one of the greatest defensive plays made in the big game.
Likely Manning's worst moment as the Colts QB, a pick-six thrown to former New Orleans Saints corner, Tracy Porter. Of course, this was in Super XLIV with the Colts marching down the field to potentially tie the game in the fourth quarter.
That year, Manning harnessed another Pro Bowl, First-Team All-Pro nomination, and league MVP, but despite being the comeback king, Porter had other ideas.
This ruined Indy's shot at taking their second championship in four seasons and gave the Saints their first Super Bowl. The Colts haven't made a Super Bowl since that fateful play ended their hopes of another Lombardi for Indianapolis.
Next up isn't as grim as it involves Indy's 2006 Super Bowl XLI victory over the Chicago Bears, 29-17. However, if you were a Colts fan watching that game, the first play didn't make you a happy camper.
This sadness came in the form of Hall of Fame returner Devin Hester in the 12th spot. The most electric return man in NFL history made his presence known on the grandest stage of football, taking back the initial kickoff to appear to break the back of the Colts.
Hester was merely a rookie that year, achieving a First-Team All-Pro nomination and a Pro Bowl. Indianapolis would compose itself under the leadership of Manning, and Bears QB Rex Grossman essentially gave away the game with hapless play.
Indianapolis likely wants to forget these moments, but they came during the big dance, which can somewhat soften the blows despite one ending in a heartbreaking loss.
Indianapolis hasn't seen a Super Bowl since 2009, but what's worse is they've not tasted a playoff spot since 2020. As for their division? They haven't taken the AFC South since 2014. The reality is that playoffs and a divisional championship are likely 'musts' for the Colts in 2025.
Regardless of how wild the QB conundrum has become, Shane Steichen and Chris Ballard's jobs are on the line, and patience for the team to do more than eight or nine wins has run out in the Circle City.
It remains to be seen if the Colts will ever see enough success to return to the Super Bowl.
