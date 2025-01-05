Colts Survive OT in Win vs. Jaguars, Offseason Begins Now
The Indianapolis Colts (8-9) weren't quite ready for their 2024 season to end, as their Week 18 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars (4-13) on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium required overtime. The Colts marched their way down the field on their opening drive of the overtime period, scoring a 38-yard field goal to win, 26-23.
— For the fourth consecutive game, running back Jonathan Taylor eclipsed 100 yards rushing, as well as five straight games with 100 yards from scrimmage. Taylor finished the season incredibly strong, propelling him to his second Pro Bowl. Taylor finished Sunday with 177 yards and a touchdown on 34 carries.
— There's such a thing as outsmarting yourself as a playcaller, and it struck again for head coach Shane Steichen and the Colts. Late in the first quarter, the offense faced a 4th-and-1 from their own 48-yard line. Rather than running with Jonathan Taylor (who was averaging 8.0 yards per carry to that point) or even dialing up a QB sneak, the Colts turned to the wheels of Joe Flacco to try and win a footrace to the first-down marker on the outside. After initially being given the first down, the officials quickly reviewed it and rightfully deemed Flacco short. It's the latest example of Steichen leaning into the concept of plays rather than the players who are tasked with executing them. The Jags' ensuing drive resulted in a field goal.
— Wide receiver Alec Pierce came into the game leading the NFL in yards per reception with 21.9 and promptly scored a 40-yard touchdown on the first drive of the game. He also drew a 37-yard defensive pass interference penalty in the second quarter that the Colts turned into a field goal followed by a crucial 17-yard catch late in the game. Pierce's blossoming into the dangerous deep threat the Colts drafted him to be has been one of the bright spots of the season.
— Second-year cornerback JuJu Brents made his return to the field for the first time since suffering a meniscus/MCL knee injury in Week 1, and he played right away in the first quarter as the defense's third cornerback. Unfortunately, he left the game with a groin injury and did not return. It's the latest in a tough string of injuries for the promising player who's arguably never been 100% healthy at any point since becoming a Colt. He has played in just 11 out of a possible 34 games.
— I'll start by saying I thought the Laiatu Latu pick was a good one when the Colts made it, and I still do now despite him having just 4.0 sacks; he deserves the grace and patience to develop. However, it's not a great look that Jaguars rookie wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. has had his way with the Colts in two contests this year, totaling 12 catches for 225 yards (18.8 avg.) and 1 touchdown. Thomas was on the short list of players that many people thought the Colts might select with the 15th overall pick in 2024, but instead, the Colts drafted Latu and Thomas went to Jacksonville with the 23rd pick.
The Colts now face an offseason full of question marks as big changes could be on the horizon. Stay tuned to Horseshoe Huddle through it all for wall-to-wall coverage of the happenings with the Colts.
