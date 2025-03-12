Colts Dynamic Free Agent 'Sweet Fit' for Defense
The Indianapolis Colts kicked off the week with two high-level signings, which included cornerback Charvarius Ward and safety Camryn Bynum. Both positions were massive needs and were rectified (to a degree) with Lou Anarumo's defense.
Bynum found his name amongst the '5 favorite free agency signings' from SB Nation's Joseph Acosta.
Here's what Acosta had to say about the new Colts addition:
This just feels like a match made in heaven for both sides. Bynum gets his big deal at 4 years and $60M, but his APY doesn’t really break the bank at the position.- Joseph Acosta | SB Nation
Bynum played great football for the Minnesota Vikings for four seasons, showing out for all of them. 2024 might have been his best year, tallying three interceptions (career-high), 10 passes defended (career-high), and 96 tackles.
Anarumo's defense needs solid safety play, and now the Colts have an intriguing tandem in Nick Cross (strong safety) and Bynum (free safety). This duo can give offenses fits in both the pass and running attack.
Acosta continued on Bynum's fit with Indy:
Bynum is a sweet fit in new DC Lou Anarumo’s defense, using instincts and impressive timing to make plays on the ball rather than raw athleticism. He can play on the roof of the defense in two-high shells and coming from Minnesota means he can do a lot of post-snap rotation.- Joseph Acosta | SB Nation
Bynum played all over in Brian Flores' defense, logging the following snap counts per Pro Football Focus:
-Free Safety (742)
-Box Safety (128)
-Slot (139)
-Defensive Line (33)
-Cornerback (14)
It's clear that the Colts have a do-it-all safety that can be used in several ways for Anarumo. Given the veteran defensive coordinator's tendency to switch up his scheme to fool opposing quarterbacks, Bynum's addition is a big one for that cause.
The Colts desperately needed Bynum but shouldn't be shy from helping the depth behind him and Cross. Indianapolis has to take their secondary as serious as ever for 2025, and these are massive steps in the right direction by Chris Ballard.
Don't be surprised if there are a few other signings to continue shoring up the defensive backfield for Anarumo so his first-year transition is as smooth as possible.
There is still plenty of time for more free agents to join Indianapolis, and so far, the Colts' front office has shown the willingness to make difficult decisions and push forward on prominent moves. We'll see if this tactic continues from Ballard and Co.
