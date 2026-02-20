According to a report from KPRC's Aaron Wilson on February 20, the Indianapolis Colts worked out free-agent linebacker Markus Bailey, per a league source. It’s an early, under-the-radar move, but one that makes sense given the timing of the offseason and the familiarity involved.

Bailey isn’t a random name pulled off a spreadsheet. He spent four seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals from 2020–2023, overlapping entirely with current Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, who ran the Bengals’ defense during that stretch.

That connection matters. In a system where terminology, spacing, and special teams responsibilities are layered into defensive roles, familiarity can shorten the learning curve significantly.

Indianapolis has consistently emphasized linebacker versatility under Anarumo, prioritizing players who can function on early downs and contribute immediately on special teams. Bailey’s previous role in Cincinnati reflects that profile.

Bailey entered the league as a seventh-round pick (215th overall) in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Purdue. During his time as a Boilermaker (2015–2019), he earned All-Big Ten recognition, though injuries limited portions of his final collegiate season.

At the NFL level, his production has reflected a depth and special teams profile more than a full-time defensive starter. Through the end of the 2023 season, Bailey logged 73 total tackles, 0.5 sacks, and four passes defensed — numbers consistent with rotational defensive snaps and core special teams work.

After the 2023 season, Bailey signed a one-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals in May 2024. He was later suspended for six games in November 2024 for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing substances policy, and he currently enters the 2026 offseason as a free agent.

Bailey's experience operating within the same defensive language could allow him to transition quickly if further interest develops, particularly during a stretch of the offseason focused on calibrating depth.

The workout comes as Indianapolis begins early evaluations ahead of the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, which again takes place in Indianapolis later this month. This isn't a splash headline, nor is it being framed that way internally.

Instead, it reads like what it likely is: due diligence. A low-risk evaluation of a linebacker who already understands Anarumo’s structure, terminology, and expectations.

If anything materializes, Bailey would project as a depth and special teams competitor entering training camp. At this stage, it’s simply a workout — and another calculated step in the early phases of roster evaluation as the offseason begins to take shape.