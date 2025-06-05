Colts' Tanor Bortolini Must Rise to Occasion for Success
The Indianapolis Colts lost center Ryan Kelly and guard Will Fries to the Minnesota Vikings through free agency, leaving two voids on the offensive line. But Indianapolis allowed this to happen because they drafted Tanor Bortolini (center) and Matt Goncalves (guard/tackle) in 2023.
The focus here is on Bortolini, who filled in last year for the injured Kelly in five games. During that span, Bortolini showed promise in his rookie campaign, giving the Colts and offensive line coach Tony Sparano Jr., confidence that he can make it happen as a starter.
Pro Football Focus and Mason Cameron ranked all 32 starting centers, putting Bortolini near the back at 30th. It's understandable, given he played only a handful of games and had his moments where he struggled as a rookie. Here's Cameron's analysis.
"With the injuries to Ryan Kelly this past season, it was Bortolini and veteran Danny Pinter who stepped in to shoulder the load. Both are expected to compete for the starting job this summer."
Cameron concluded.
"Bortolini showed a bit more of a well-rounded game in his first year as a pro, albeit on a limited sample. He produced a 64.0-plus PFF grade as both a run blocker and a pass protector, which may bode well for his chances of taking control of the starting job in 2025."
Bortolini finished the year with an offensive grade of 65.1, 65.4 run-blocking, and 64.6 pass-blocking. Bortolini also allowed an impressive zero sacks in 211 pass-blocking snaps. The potential is there, it will likely take more experience from Bortolini to surface it, which he'll now have an opportunity to get.
Kelly won't be easy to replace, as the long-time Colts offensive line general played nine seasons, logged four Pro Bowls and a second-team All-Pro nomination in 2020.
Quarterbacks Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones have the most pressure to perform this offseason, but Bortolini has his own to shoulder. Filling in for Kelly to transition the center position seamlessly is a big key to offensive success in 2025.
Richardson (or Jones) will need interior protection, so will the rushing attack with Jonathan Taylor and Co. Shane Steichen's offense will want to run the football plenty and hit defenses with efficiency through the passing attack, so Bortolini will be relied upon for performance and pre-play adjustments.
The Colts are confident that Bortolini can replace Kelly, which is good for the former Wisconsin Badgers protector. His offseason should be monitored as the Colts push for a divisional title for the first time since 2014 and a playoff spot since 2020.
