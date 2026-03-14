3 Colts Free Agents Who Could Still Re-Sign With Indy

As the Indianapolis Colts navigate the early stages of the 2026 NFL offseason, general manager Chris Ballard faces several key decisions regarding in-house free agents. As we all know, Ballard likes his guys, but which ones does he like enough to save his job?

If the Colts miss the playoffs in 2026, Indy's front office will be wiped clean. Every free agent the Colts re-sign will have an impact someway or another, so Ballard needs to be careful with how he chooses to spend his money this offseason.

Let's take a look at the top remaining in-house free agents that could realistically sign another deal with the Colts.

Mo Alie-Cox | Veteran Presence at Tight End

Dec 28, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts tight end Mo Alie-Cox (81) makes a catch for a touchdown in front of Jacksonville Jaguars safety Eric Murray (29) during a game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

The Colts just re-signed Drew Ogletree on Friday, but Shane Steichen's offense could still use another stout blocker.

Few players on the Colts’ roster have been around longer than Mo Alie-Cox. The veteran tight end has spent his entire NFL career in Indianapolis after entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2017. Over eight seasons, Alie-Cox has appeared in 125 games with 53 starts, recording 127 receptions for 1,550 yards and 16 touchdowns.

While his role in the passing game has decreased in recent years, Alie-Cox still provides value as a physical blocker and experienced presence in the tight end room. In 2025, he recorded 13 catches for 117 yards and one touchdown while serving as a complementary option behind Tyler Warren.

Alie-Cox’s blocking ability and familiarity with the system could make him an appealing candidate for a short-term deal. According to Pro Football Focus, Alie-Cox had the best run-blocking grade of any Colts tight end in 2025.

In April 2025, Alie-Cox signed a one-year deal worth up to $2.2 million with $1 million guaranteed. If he sticks around for another season in Indianapolis, his deal would probably be of similar value, making him a financially responsible option for Ballard once again.

Danny Pinter | Valuable Depth on the Offensive Line

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA;Indianapolis Colts center Danny Pinter (63) walks off the field after a loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Originally drafted in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL draft, Pinter has been a key rotational depth piece on the Colts' offensive line. He can play at both guard and center, making him incredibly valuable. That versatility alone will earn him a spot on any NFL roster.

Last March, Pinter agreed to stay in Indy on a one-year deal worth just under $2 million. If the Colts can get him back at a similar price, that's a no-brainer.

Pinter played 136 snaps at center in 2025 after Tanor Bortolini suffered a concussion in Week 16. According to PFF, he allowed one sack, one hit, and five pressures in 78 pass pro snaps. Pinter is also often used on special teams.

Re-signing Pinter would also allow Indianapolis to avoid forcing a rookie or inexperienced player into a key backup role. With his knowledge of the offensive system and ability to play multiple positions, Pinter represents a cost-effective option for maintaining depth along the line.

Germaine Pratt | Defensive Stability at Linebacker

Dec 28, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts linebacker Germaine Pratt (53) tackles Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (3) during the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Among the Colts’ in-house agents, linebacker Germaine Pratt may be one of the most intriguing cases. Pratt joined Indianapolis during the 2025 season and quickly carved out a significant role in the defense. His familiarity with defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo’s scheme helped him transition quickly and become a reliable starter next to veteran linebacker Zaire Franklin.

Despite not starting the season with the Colts, Pratt’s impact was noticeable. His experience and instincts allowed him to stabilize the linebacker group during a stretch when the team was searching for consistent production at the position. The team cycled through guys like Joe Bachie and Austin Ajiake before landing on Pratt as the solution.

In 12 starts with the Colts, Pratt recorded 101 total tackles, five tackles for loss, eight passes defended, an interception, and a forced fumble. His best performance came on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs, when he recorded 20 total tackles, two tackles for loss, and a pass defended.

Pratt's contract with the Colts was worth $1.5 million. Realistically, he proved that he deserves a slight pay raise, especially if he's going to play a full 17-game season.

At 29 years old, Pratt still offers solid athleticism and leadership, making him a realistic candidate for a short-term deal. He and Anarumo have worked together for years, so it's simply a logical fit at the Colts' biggest position of need.