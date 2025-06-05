Odds Favor One Colts QB in Richardson vs. Jones Battle
It's difficult to project anything regarding the Indianapolis Colts until we know who will be the starting quarterback between Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones.
The Colts are holding a competition between the two players all offseason, which will be determined by who is more consistent and gives the team the best chance to win.
So, who's the favorite? DraftKings Sportsbook gives the following odds for the Colts' Week 1 starting quarterback:
- Anthony Richardson (-260)
- Daniel Jones (+190)
- Riley Leonard (+4000)
DraftKings included rookie sixth-round pick Riley Leonard as a dark horse, but that is not realistic unless one or both of Richardson and Jones gets injured or looks like a disaster in training camp.
The Colts insist that this is a clean-slate, 50-50 quarterback battle, where "the best man wins" between Richardson and Jones. However, it certainly feels like it's Richardson's job to lose.
On the high end, Richardson has rare abilities, such as avoiding sacks, picking up tough yards with his legs, making incredible throws under duress, and orchestrating last-minute, game-winning drives. However, the low end is what had the Colts looking for competition in the first place.
For starters, Richardson has missed 17 games in his two-year career due to various injuries (concussion, shoulder, hip, and back). He's also completed just 50.6% of his 348 career pass attempts. Last, and most important, was his preparation. Richardson was yanked from the starting lineup for two games last year after the Colts saw he was "drowning" on the field. They observed much better preparation habits from him ever since, which has given them more confidence, but they want to keep the pressure on him.
So, why Richardson versus Jones?
You somewhat know what you're going to get with Jones. He will take what the defense gives him, delivering the ball accurately (career 64.1% passer), and often picking up short, modest gains while showing reluctance to test defenses deep. He can also move around a bit. In 2022 with the New York Giants, Jones ran the ball 120 times for a career-high 708 yards and seven touchdowns.
Jones offers less upside to an offense because he's not as explosive with him arm or legs, but he can offer more consistency, which the Colts are looking for.
Will Richardson show enough progress for the Colts to trust he will be more consistent? It appears DraftKings believes so.
