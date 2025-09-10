Colts' Tanor Bortolini Stars in First Game as Top Man
Indianapolis Colts' center Tanor Bortolini faced a fair amount of questions coming into the season. The 23-year-old sophomore had a decent rookie season in 2024, but this year, he has been tasked with replacing long-time starter Ryan Kelly as the center. It may have only been week one, but Bortolini certainly looked like he belonged on Sunday.
Bortolini appeared in all 73 snaps for the Colts' offense against the Miami Dolphins. He allowed just one pressure in 33 pass blocking snaps, according to Pro Football Focus, and was the team's second-highest graded run blocker in the game (behind only Quenton Nelson). He finished as PFF's number four center in week one, grading out just ahead of Kelly with the Minnesota Vikings.
Bortolini's performance was everything the Colts' hoped for when they named him the starter this offseason. He was athletic and powerful in the run game while quick and smart in the pass game.
He particularly shone on handling twists and stunts, as the Colts' interior offensive line locked up the Dolphins' blitz-heavy approach to the game. Bortolini and Matt Goncalves had several high-level moments in pass protection with identifying blitz looks.
This was Bortolini's first start with Daniel Jones under center, and the two appeared to be on the same page with just about every protection call. Free rushers were held to a minimum and the offensive line as a whole played on a tether all afternoon. That type of cohesiveness speaks volumes about a center.
While pass protection was a strength for Bortolini on Sunday, he really stood out in the run game. He made several jaw-dropping blocks that made me go back and rewind the film multiple times.
It's so rare to see a center that can drive a one-tech out of the hole on one play and then reach a play-side linebacker on the next. Throw in a few impressive finishes with torque and power, and this was a near-elite game of run blocking in my eyes.
I broke down seven clips from Bortolini's game in today's film room. Hopefully this is a sign of things to come for the young player, as he appears to be coming into his own as a player.