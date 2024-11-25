Colts Starting OL Enters Concussion Protocol
Indianapolis Colts rookie offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini is entering concussion protocol, per the team. Bortolini was the team's fourth-round pick this year and has started multiple games in place of Ryan Kelly, who is on the Injured Reserve list.
Bortolini was drafted 117th overall out of the University of Wisconsin, the alma mater of running back Jonathan Taylor. The rookie has started five games for the Colts this season, including the last three against the Buffalo Bills, New York Jets, and Detroit Lions.
Through 349 offensive snaps this season, Bortolini has only drawn one penalty flag against him (per Pro Football Focus). For a first-year player, he's played exceptionally well at the front of the offensive line. In fact, he's one of few rookie linemen to not allow a sack this season.
Bortolini's absence will be felt as Kelly remains on IR entering a Week 13 battle against the New England Patriots. Looking at the depth chart, it's likely that Danny Pinter will get snaps at center this Sunday if Bortolini can't go. Pinter has played snaps at center before but has not started a game for Indy since the start of 2022.
For a team that's already starting rookies at multiple positions, more injuries can hardly be afforded. Quarterback Anthony Richardson needs some protection in the pocket, something his line wasn't able to deliver on Sunday against the Lions. Richardson was pressured on nearly 50% of his dropbacks in the loss.
Pinter will face his first test against the Patriots this weekend. The Colts are in win-now mode and practically need to win out to make the playoffs. Bortolini and Kelly's health should be of upmost importance to ensure success in the final stretch of the season.
