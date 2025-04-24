Colts Should Target These Players on Day Two of NFL Draft
There's been plenty of commotion surrounding who the Indianapolis Colts will take with their first-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft, but there's plenty of starting talent down the board in this year's draft class.
Looking at roster needs, there are a few spots the Colts need to address in the first three rounds. Most projections foresee the Colts focusing on the offensive line, linebacker, and tight end in the first two days of the draft.
Obviously, the Colts' second and third round strategies will depend on the result from day one, but a few names stick out as potential targets for Indianapolis.
Jonah Savaiinaea, OL, Arizona
Savaiinaea has been a utility guy at Arizona through his three-year collegiate career, starting all but one game for the Wildcats. At 6-foot-5 and 336 pounds, Savaiinaea could fit in at tackle or guard for a Colts line desperately needing more depth.
In 2024, Savaiinaea split snaps between left tackle and right tackle. He allowed four sacks, two quarterback hits, and 10 hurries while being named an All-Big 12 honorable mention. In his first two years at Arizona, he played nearly a thousand snaps at right guard.
After Will Fries departed for the Minnesota Vikings at the start of free agency, the Colts have a glaring need at right guard. Savaiinaea has experience at the spot and a 9.19 RAS score, something Ballard historically uses as a basis for his draft picks.
J.T. Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State
Tuimoloau produced serious numbers in his senior season at Ohio State, recording 15 sacks, 14 hits, 22 hurries, and one batted pass according to Pro Football Focus.
The Colts have an open spot at edge rusher following Dayo Odeyingbo's decision to head to Chicago in the first week of free agency. Tuimoloau would likely be a day-one impact player and could fill in behind Kwity Paye, Samson Ebukam, and Laiatu Latu on the defensive line.
PFF ranks Tuimoloau as the 11th-best edge rusher in the draft and the 56th overall player on their big board.
"Tuimoloau presents a good floor for an edge rusher in a 4-3 defensive front," PFF analyst Trevor Sikkema wrote. "His pass-rush win percentage has been average over the last two years, with quite a few clean-up sacks on his stat sheet, but he improved in his true pass rush win areas in 2024. He is a good Day 2 prospect to bet on because you'll get a spot starting/rotational floor out of him."
Darien Porter, CB, Iowa State
Porter would be another RAS-based pick for Ballard. Porter notched a 9.99 score, ranking fourth among 2,509 cornerbacks since 1987. Originally a wide receiver, Porter transitioned to cornerback after three years at Iowa State.
He brings elite length, something Ballard loves for cornerbacks. Porter started just one year at Iowa State as a corner, but showcased solid skills in his playing time. In 2024, he ranked as the top collegiate defensive back when guarding deep passes (90.5 deep-target coverage grade per PFF).
Porter should be on the board in round two, though there's a shot a team takes a risk on him in round one thanks to elite measurables. Though the Colts used big money to improve their secondary in free agency, it wouldn't hurt to grab another corner.
Day two of the NFL draft will begin at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 25 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.