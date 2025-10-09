Colts' Thursday Injury Report Encouraging for Big Return
The Indianapolis Colts will look to defend home turf for the fourth time this season as they prepare for a Week 6 clash with the Arizona Cardinals this Sunday.
The Colts have won all three of their home games so far, despite missing key players due to injuries. Indy's injury report shows positive signs for the return of one key playmaker in particular.
Colts' Injury Report
- RB Tyler Goodson (Groin) - DNP
- CB Kenny Moore II (Achilles) - DNP
- DT Grover Stewart (Biceps, Rest) - DNP
- T Braden Smith (Rest) - FULL
- WR Alec Pierce (Concussion) - FULL
- DE Tyquan Lewis (Illness) - FULL
Goodson has missed three games this season, the first two due to an elbow injury and the most recent because of a groin issue. Goodson's absence has led to increased reps for running backs Jonathan Taylor and DJ Giddens. Last weekend's win vs. the Las Vegas Raiders even saw Ameer Abdullah get action.
Moore has sat out eight consecutive practices now. He suffered his Achilles injury in the Colts' Week 3 win against the Tennessee Titans, and the recovery process has been lengthy. Original reports had Moore missing only a couple of weeks, but it looks like he's in danger of sitting out against Arizona.
Stewart was a full participant on Wednesday, and presumably only sat out on Thursday for rest reasons. Stewart is a key piece on the interior defensive line, and even tipped a pass that led to an easy Laiatu Latu interception last weekend.
Smith did not participate on Wednesday, but he was a full participant on Thursday. Indy's right tackle had a long day against Maxx Crosby on Sunday.
Pierce has missed two straight games due to a concussion he suffered vs. the Titans. It was the third reported concussion of his NFL career, and despite him being a full participant in two practices last week, he did not clear concussion protocol.
Colts head coach Shane Steichen has had positive reports on Pierce's health, and the fourth-year receiver is trending towards playing against the Cardinals.
Lewis sat out Wednesday's practice due to illness, but he returned as a full participant 24 hours later. Lewis has three sacks in five games played this season.
As for the Cardinals, it was reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter that quarterback Kyler Murray did not practice for the second day in a row due to a foot injury. Arizona's backup is Jacoby Brissett, the former Colts starter from 2019.
The Cardinals have yet to release a full injury report for Wednesday.