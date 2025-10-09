2nd-and-10 at the IND 11-yard line for Las Vegas.



Lou Anarumo sends a 3-man rush with Laiatu Latu & Kwity Paye dropping back in coverage.



Grover Stewart reads Smith's eyes to move over to the passing lane to get his hands on the ball to tip it.



Latu comes down with the INT. pic.twitter.com/4hc9MCDGYN