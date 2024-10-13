Colts, Titans Announce Inactives for Sunday: Richardson Not Quite Back
The Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans are set to kick off shortly on Sunday afternoon, but first, some surprises regarding the teams' inactive players lists.
The Colts entered the game only ruling out running back Jonathan Taylor (ankle) on Friday, while quarterback Anthony Richardson (oblique), wide receivers Michael Pittman Jr. (back) and Josh Downs (toe), cornerback Kenny Moore II (hip, shoulder), and right tackle Braden Smith (knee, ankle) were all labeled questionable.
Unfortunately, despite being a full participant in practice on Thursday and Friday, and reports indicating Richardson might be back for Sunday, that isn't totally the case. Richardson is going to serve as the emergency third quarterback, but it's Joe Flacco getting the start again for the Colts with Sam Ehlinger as QB2.
Pittman, Downs, Moore, and Smith are all active.
The Titans ruled out defensive lineman Keondre Coburn (knee) and linebacker Cedric Gray (shoulder) on Friday, while no other players were in question. Quarterback Will Levis (right shoulder) left the team's last game early with an injury, but he was removed from the injury report at the end of this week, paving the way for the first installment of Richardson versus Levis.
Here are both teams' lists of inactive players:
- DE Genard Avery
- WR Anthony Gould
- C Danny Pinter
- QB Anthony Richardson (Emergency 3rd QB)
- RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle)
In Taylor 's absence, we'll continue to see a heavy dose of Trey Sermon and Tyler Goodson in the Colts' backfield. The team also signed Evan Hull to the active roster from the practice squad this week.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
- DL Keondre Coburn (knee)
- OL Jaelyn Duncan
- TE David Martin-Robinson
- LB Caleb Murphy
- TE Thomas Odukoya
- LB James Williams
It's a pretty clean injury report for Tennessee, highlighted by the clean status of Levis. All but one inactive player is a healthy scratch.
Need your fill on daily Colts' content? Head over to the Locked On Colts' YouTube channel where Jake Arthur and Zach Hicks hit on all the major topics surrounding this team. Hit that subscribe button while you are there!
Become a Locked On Colts insider! Ask your burning questions and get prompt answers from someone who's around the team every day! Get special access from the locker room, practice field, and press box!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.