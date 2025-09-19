Prediction Easily Goes Colts Way for Titans Clash
With two impressive wins in their first two games, the Indianapolis Colts look like a reborn team ahead of a Week 3 matchup against the Tennessee Titans.
It'll be the first AFC South clash of the year for the Colts as they head south to Nashville. Colts head coach Shane Steichen is a perfect 4-0 against Tennessee in his career, taking the team back to the Andrew Luck days of dominance versus the Titans.
CBS Sports analyst Pete Prisco previewed Sunday's matchup, picking the Colts to take home the win by a score of 30-16.
"This will be the first road game for the 2-0 Colts, who have been so good on offense they have yet to punt," Prisco wrote. "Daniel Jones has really played well. The Titans didn't look good on defense against the [Los Angeles] Rams last week and have generated little offense. Look for the Colts to keep rolling."
Jones has been a standout performer for Indianapolis, throwing for 588 yards and two touchdowns with a 71.4% completion rate through two games. On the ground, Jones has punched in three more scores.
It hasn't been a one-man show, however. The Colts have had exceptional showings across the board, with running back Jonathan Taylor breaking out for 215 scrimmage yards against the Denver Broncos last weekend and rookie tight end Tyler Warren posting 75+ yard performances in each of his first two games at the NFL level.
Taylor's early success this season could continue against Tennessee, a team he's historically dominated. In their last tilt, Taylor ran for 218 yards and three touchdowns in one of his best career performances.
On the other side of the ball, the Colts look completely different thanks to defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo. Indianapolis focused on revamping the secondary this offseason, and a couple of the signings have already paid off.
Safety Cam Bynum was brought in on a four-year, $60 million deal from the Minnesota Vikings, and cornerback Charvarius Ward was signed to a three-year contract for the same amount. Bynum has hauled in two interceptions already, and Ward looked the part in the team's Week 1 victory against the Miami Dolphins by holding Tyreek Hill to under 50 receiving yards on the day.
Anarumo's creative defensive schemes have confused opposing quarterbacks, and the Colts' defense has made big stops when needed. Anarumo will need another day of perfect play calling against rookie quarterback Cam Ward, who is hungry for his first NFL win.
The Titans lost to the Broncos in Week 1 and failed to score a touchdown. In Week 2, their defense was torn apart by Matthew Stafford and the Rams. The Tennessee secondary allowed wide receivers Puka Nacua and Davante Adams to combine for 14 catches for 197 yards and a touchdown.
The Colts will hope their receiving corps of Michael Pittman Jr., Alec Pierce, Josh Downs, and AD Mitchell can do the same this weekend.
Colts vs. Titans will kick off at 1 p.m. at Nissan Stadium.