5 Keys to Victory for Colts to Defeat Titans
The Indianapolis Colts (2-0) logged another win on the young 2025 season by defeating the ultra-tough Denver Broncos (1-1) in a 29-28 battle that ended brilliantly.
Now, Indianapolis gets their first taste of AFC South action of the year when they travel to Nissan Stadium to collide with the Tennessee Titans (0-2).
While the Titans have struggled, nobody should take a divisional battle lightly, the Colts included.
Here are the five keys to Indianapolis achieving a 3-0 start.
Blitz Cam Ward Heavily
Titans rookie quarterback Cam Ward has looked better than the statistics provide. Through his first two NFL games, Ward has 31/61 passes completed for a percentage of 50.8, 287 air yards, and one touchdown.
Two factors have contributed to his struggles: subpar offensive line play and lackluster performance from his pass-catchers. The best receiver is Calvin Ridley, who has seven catches on 14 targets for 87 receiving yards.
Ward has the fifth-most pressures received in the NFL with 34, and the gap between the rookie and Baker Mayfield (first) is a mere three pressures. Indianapolis' defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo needs to bring blitzes, and often, to continue to limit what Ward can do from the pocket.
Big Game from the Defensive Front
Indy's defensive front hasn't been too effective through the first two contests of the year. Indianapolis only has three sacks and 17 pressures. As for the sacks, they've come from defensive end Samson Ebukam, cornerback Kenny Moore II, and safety Nick Cross.
This must improve, especially considering that Tennessee's offensive line is one of the lowest parts of the roster. Ward hasn't been able to stay comfortable in the pocket or behind his protection, which hinders his ability to operate effectively.
Names like defensive end Laiatu Latu and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner need to get penetration, and in the face of Ward, to cause havoc and force offensive issues and potential turnovers from the rookie.
Enforce the Ground Attack
The Colts have been utilizing running back Jonathan Taylor better than we've seen since his incredible 2021 campaign. Buffalo Bills running back James Cook leads the league in rushing yards after three games (284). But, Taylor was the top before Thursday night with 236.
The Titans have allowed 150 rushing yards per game, so attacking with Taylor should be the primary way to gain yards offensively. In the first two games, Shane Steichen has used the pass to set up the run, but that might be reversed this time.
We'll see how often Taylor is used out of the backfield, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see the former Wisconsin Badger earn 25-30 touches to give Steichen's offense the best chance for success.
Take Away Tony Pollard
The Titans' offense hasn't been too energetic, especially through the air. However, running the football gives Brian Callahan the best chance to win; that's where Tony Pollard comes in.
Pollard is a bright spot on the Titans' offense and must be the focal point (minus Ward) for the Colts to keep under wraps. So far, Pollard has 38 carries for 152 rushing yards and seven first downs. However, he's only caught a single pass for 29 yards.
If Indianapolis can stop Pollard from making a big impact, it all falls on the shoulders of the rookie Ward. Given the lack of protection and weapons around Ward, it's imperative to Tennessee's success to get Pollard going. The Colts can't let that happen.
Limit the Impact of Jeffery Simmons
Tennessee's top defensive player is Jefferey Simmons. On any given gameday, Simmons is one of the top defensive tackles in the NFL, and Indianapolis knows his name very well.
Simmons has put together quite an impressive career with Tennessee, and it continues to show in 2025. Through two games, he's gathered a sack, a fumble forced, and six tackles. He's also pressured opposing quarterbacks 10 times (leads the team).
The Colts' offensive line must stop Simmons from creating chaos. If the three-time Pro Bowler causes too many issues, it will allow the rest of the Titans' defense to pile on. Rest assured that Colts' line coach Tony Sparano Jr. will have his troops on the lookout for number 98.