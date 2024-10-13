Colts' Ryan Kelly OUT with Calf Injury vs Titans, Bortolini In
The Indianapolis Colts got bad news during their AFC South matchup against the Tennessee Titans. Center Ryan Kelly was ruled out for the rest of the game after sustaining a calf injury.
With Kelly out, rookie Tanor Bortolini will get another chance to take over at center. So far in his limited exposure, Bortolini has played well. Per Pro Football Focus, Bortolini has grades of 74.9 pass-blocking, 63.1 run-blocking, and 0 sacks allowed. However, against mainstays like Jeffery Simmons, the preferred option this late in the game is Kelly.
Since then, Indianapolis has taken a 20-17 lead after Joe Flacco found Michael Pittman Jr. for a crucial fourth-quarter touchdown.
The Colts are in a must-win situation and will look to close this game in a narrow AFC South battle with the Titans.
