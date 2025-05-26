Top 10 Colts Players for 2025
The Indianapolis Colts have taken advantage of free agency and the NFL draft to add more talent to their roster. Their squad is now bolstered and features new coaches like defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo.
General manager Chris Ballard and head coach Shane Steichen might be on their last legs at their respective positions. 2025 is all about winning and establishing a playoff-type mentality, and there will be prominent names on the roster who will lead the charge.
With that on deck, it's time to briefly dive into 10 of the most important Colts players who take the mantle as most crucial to the team. First off is a quarterback who, like Ballard and Steichen, might be at the last stop to make something happen with his young career.
Anthony Richardson | Quarterback
Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson must step it up in 2025. Richardson concluded his sophomore year with a 47.7 completion percentage and struggled with bad decision-making and turnovers.
Progression as a passer is the zenith priority for Richardson, as QBs don't make it last as a starter in the NFL strictly as a runner. Now with Daniel Jones competing with him, Richardson has to answer the call and harness the position under center to lead the Shane Steichen scheme.
DeForest Buckner | Defensive Tackle
The staple of Anarumo's defense, tackle DeForest Buckner, has been with the Colts for five seasons and has shown he's the model of consistency. Buckner has tallied an impressive career in 141 games (136 starts), tallying 67.5 sacks, 605 tackles (88 tackles for loss), and 175 quarterback hits.
Buckner didn't get a chance to play all 17 games last year, but still grabbed 6.5 sacks, 61 tackles, and eight tackles for loss. Buckner will, as always, be relied upon with Grover Stewart to handle the middle of the defensive line and put the clamps on quarterbacks and opposing ground games.
Quenton Nelson | Left Guard
Left guard Quenton Nelson can be the best guard in football any given week during the regular season. Nelson has been incredible and on a Hall of Fame trajectory, logging seven straight Pro Bowls in as many seasons as a professional and in the Circle City.
Nelson notched another great year of Pro Football Focus grades with 81.3 overall, 79.7 pass-blocking, and 81.7 run-blocking, all good enough for top 10 in his position (136 eligible). Nelson is the anchor of the offensive line, and that isn't changing in 2025.
Zaire Franklin | Linebacker
Linebacker Zaire Franklin has spent his career with the Colts (seven years) and has climbed the ranks from special teams to defensive captain and NFL tackle leader. Franklin made his first Pro Bowl in 2024 by adding up 173 tackles (led the NFL), 3.5 sacks, 11 tackles for loss, two interceptions, and an impressive five fumbles forced.
There were times when Franklin had issues off the field, causing drama and a possible rift in the locker room, but the former seventh-rounder and Syracuse alum will look to rectify that and build off a great 2024 by helping lead the defense to success.
Jonathan Taylor | Running Back
Until further notice, Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is the catalyst for the offensive progression. Last year, he continued to prove that notion. Taylor logged his second career Pro Bowl and toted the pigskin 303 times for 1,431 rushing yards and 11 all-purpose touchdowns (10 rushing).
Taylor was especially the top method of moving the ball in the last five games of 2024, taking on a massive workload of 142 carries for 723 rushing yards (5.1 average) and seven all-purpose scores. Taylor now has a competent backfield around him in Khalil Herbert and DJ Giddens, so expect the former Wisconsin playmaker to be conserved more to make each touch even more impactful.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Kenny Moore II | Cornerback
Veteran Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II has been, like Buckner, a staple of the defense in the secondary. Moore continued to show that he's one of the best nickel corners in the NFL last year, performing on a Pro Bowl level without logging the honor.
Moore played 15 games and snagged 78 tackles, seven passes defended, and three picks. Moore also had a solid PFF coverage grade of 68.2. Moore has shown no signs of slowing down and will be counted on the help the defensive backfield again in 2025 as a team captain.
Josh Downs | Wide Receiver
Michael Pittman Jr. barely missed the cut for the top wideout on this list, but Josh Downs has begun to emerge as the number one pass-catcher for Indy's offense. Downs led the team in catches through only 14 games in 2024, hauling in 72 catches on 107 targets for 803 receiving yards and five touchdowns.
Pittman caught 69 passes while dealing with a bad back injury, but Downs has showcased an ability to win and catch nearly anything in the short, medium, and deep game. It also seems not to matter who is throwing him the ball, as he's already played with three different quarterbacks but is still consistent. Watch out for a big year three from Downs.
Nick Cross | Safety
Colts three-year safety Nick Cross didn't look like he was panning out in his first pair of NFL seasons. He only started four games and had 56 tackles, two passes defended, and one pick. However, 2024 he brokeout in multiple ways and became one of the top defenders for then-coordinator Gus Bradley.
Cross was a great run defender (80.2 PFF grade) and tallied 146 tackles (six for loss), 1.0 sacks, five passes defended, three interceptions, and a fumble forced. Cross had to make a multitude of tackles due to many missed tackles from linebackers, but he will push for a big year since he's a free agent in 2026.
Tyler Warren | Tight End
Colts' 14th overall selection, Penn State's Tyler Warren, hasn't played a single snap in the NFL, yet finds himself on this list as one of the most important players. This is with great reason: last year, Indy's tight end situation was a complete disaster, with four players adding up to a meager 39 catches.
Warren will be an immediate impact player and likely easily eclipses 39 catches on his own. At Penn State in 2024, he was incredible. Warren caught an impressive 104 passes for 1,233 receiving yards and eight scores. He also ran four touchdowns, showing his versatility. Warren will fit well with what Steichen wants to do and has the skills to unfold a great rookie campaign.
Charvarius Ward | Cornerback
Similar to Warren, former San Francisco 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward hasn't played a single snap for Indianapolis yet finds himself on this list for good reason. Ward was fantastic in 2023, notching an All-Pro nomination and Pro Bowl spot. That year, he deflected 23 passes (led the NFL), caught five picks, returned one for a touchdown, and made 56 solo tackles (72 total).
Ward is CB1 for Indianapolis, and defensive coach Anarumo will have him shadow every opponent's number one pass-catcher in 2025, a tall task given Indy's schedule. Ward's 2024 was a down season by his standards, but he is in a fresh place with the drive to return to his All-Pro, Pro Bowl ways.
Recommended Articles