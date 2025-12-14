Promising Colts Defender Shut Down Again for Seahawks Clash

The Indianapolis Colts have fallen apart as of late, dropping their last three games to go from one of the best teams in the NFL to an 8-5 squad clinging to playoff aspirations.

However, now they'll face the 10-3 Seattle Seahawks with the formerly retired, 44-year-old QB, Philip Rivers.

The Colts are being given almost no chance to win this game, which makes sense, given that Indy is on a stark downward trend, while the Seahawks are one of the hottest franchises in the NFL.

This will be a fun matchup to watch, and the Colts will look to just keep it close so the window of opportunity to steal a victory stays in play.

Here are the inactives for each squad ahead of this cross-conference clash.

Colts Inactives

For Indianapolis' inactives, Jaylon Carlies, Anthony Gould, and Brett Rypien stand out.

Carlies returned to action against the Jacksonville Jaguars but didn't log any statistics. Carlies had a somewhat promising rookie year but has fallen off the face of the map in year two.

Gould is the team's primary return man, but won't see action at Lumen Field. Through 11 games, Gould has 13 punt returns for 131 yards paired with 25 kick returns for 647 yards.

Lastly, Rypien is relegated to the inactive list after Rivers was elevated to the active roster and Riley Leonard became the QB2.

Seahawks Inactives

As for the Seahawks, none of their inactives are starters, meaning that the NFC contender is walking into this home defense as healthy as can be.

The Colts will need to play arguably their crispest game of the 2025 campaign to traverse this juggernaut competition that Seattle will present this afternoon.

Sign Up For the Colts Daily Digest - OnSI’s Indianapolis Colts Newsletter

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) talks with fellow quarterback Brett Rypien (4) on Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025, during practice at the Colts training facility in Indianapolis. | Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ever since the Pittsburgh Steelers shut down Indianapolis in Week 9, this team has looked like a shell of itself.

It's abundantly clear that the offense operates through superstar running back Jonathan Taylor, and when a defense takes away his impact, Indy's attack gets substantially more linear.

That was when Daniel Jones was under center before sustaining his season-ending Achilles injury. Now, the incredibly immobile Rivers will take the snaps.

It's not all about Rivers though, as Lou Anarumo's defense will have it's hands full against the Seahawks offense.

Sam Darnold is the leader, but wide receiver and MVP candidate Jaxon Smith-Njigba is poised to face a Colts secondary without Charvarius Ward (concussion) or Sauce Gardner (calf).

Along with JSN, Seattle's ground game can't be slept on. Kenneth Walker III (762 rushing yards) and Zach Charbonnet (483 rushing yards) form a great duo out of the backfield.

Don't be surprised if the Seahawks turn to a ground-heavy approach since DeForest Buckner is still on Injured Reserve with a neck injury.

#Colts DT DeForest Buckner on his neck injury:



“I came in on (Oct. 22) to lift in the morning and I couldn’t even do a push up. Kind of lost all strength in my left side. That’s when we got the scan and found out that I had a herniated disc that was pressing on a nerve …” pic.twitter.com/vt8HY3LWhf — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) December 11, 2025

The Colts are massive underdogs in this battle at Lumen Field, and will need to play nearly perfectly on both sides of the football to stand a chance.

But, this is the type of team that has nothing to lose despite sitting at 8-5.

With their starting QB out with a season-ending injury, multiple starters to miss this game with injuries, and a three-game losing streak, it's all about playing spoiler in this one.

However, as expected, all eyes and attention will be on Rivers, a QB who threw his Hall of Fame candidacy to the side to help a badly struggling Colts team hopefully right the ship.

Recommended Articles