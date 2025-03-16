Colts Have a Top Backfield for 2025
When the Indianapolis Colts signed former Chicago Bears and Cincinnati Bengals running back Khalil Herbert the backfield situation for Shane Steichen immediately improved.
Pairing Jonathan Taylor with the role back in Herbert will allow Indianapolis to implement different styles for opposing defenses to gameplan for. Herbert can one-cut and find a gap in the defensive trenches to punch big runs down the field.
Bleacher Report understands the impact the Colts' backfield has with the Taylor-Herbert combination. Here's what Moe Moton had to say about the improvement to Indy's running back room.
Indianapolis signed Herbert who can give the backfield a boost. In 2023, he led the Chicago Bears running backs in rushing with 611 yards, second to Justin Fields on the team.- Moe Moton | Bleacher Report
Herbert isn't much of a receiving back, but if Tyler Goodson can bounce back, that can be his role. Or the Colts can select a running back from a loaded class in the 2025 NFL draft. Regardless, Herbert has shown explosive tendencies throughout his career.
In 56 games and 13 starts, Herbert averages a great 4.8 yards per carry and has 1,905 rushing yards. Herbert also has a nose to move the chains, indicated by his 85 career first downs.
As for Taylor, the former NFL rushing king and first-team All-Pro needs no introduction. Last year Taylor was run into the ground later in the campaign, as he averaged 29.5 attempts, 156.75 rushing yards, and two touchdowns on the ground over the last four games.
If Taylor has to come off the field or miss time, Herbert can keep the Colts' ground game going in stretches.- Moe Moton | Bleacher Report
Taylor needs less activity, as wild as that sounds for a running back of his caliber. This is where Herbert comes into play. The biggest reason that Steichen felt Taylor needed so many totes is the lack of support from Trey Sermon, who was to be the relief back.
Herbert will provide a steady veteran hand behind Taylor and can handle some of the workload. It's fair that Taylor is a volume-based runner, but he can't be expected to maintain 25 carries per game like the last four games of 2024.
This is a duo in the backfield that Indianapolis hasn't had in years, and it will undoubtedly help quarterback Anthony Richardson with his running ability. Herbert might not seem like much of an addition since he's a role back, but all Taylor needed was a competent complementary RB, now he has that.
We'll see if the combination of Taylor and Herbert plays well enough to warrant Bleacher Report's analysis of being one of the best tandems in the league.
