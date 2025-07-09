Colts' Top Defender Given Immense Praise in Rankings
The Indianapolis Colts have a revamped defense after the hiring of coordinator Lou Anarumo and the signings of cornerback Charvarius Ward and Camryn Bynum. But, there is one defender who's arguably the best on the field for Indy: defensive tackle DeForest Buckner.
The Colts traded for Buckner for the 2020 season and never looked back. He's widely regarded as one of the best interior defenders in the league, and executives, coaches, and scouts agree. ESPN and Jeremy Fowler highlight this in the top 10 defensive tackles in the league, with Buckner ranking eighth.
A high-ranking AFC personnel exec said, "The most underrated defensive player in the league."
Also, an NFL personnel evaluator said of Buckner, "His game will age well because of his length, technique and high motor."
Buckner is a dominant defender, often creating utter chaos against offensive lines and commanding double teams, opening up opportunities for teammates to make plays. Buckner's best year of his career was with the San Francisco 49ers in 2018, where he logged 12.0 sacks, 17 tackles for loss, and 20 quarterback hits. Buckner also earned a Pro Bowl.
Buckner continued this high-level play once coming to Indianapolis, earning two more Pro Bowls (three for his career) and a first-team All-Pro nomination. Entering his sixth year with Indy, Buckner has accumulated 342 tackles (50 for loss), 17 passes defended from the line of scrimmage, six forced fumbles, a fumble recovery for a touchdown, 39.0 sacks, and 101 QB hits.
Buckner's Pro Football Focus marks also indicate how dangerous he is for any NFL offensive line. Last year, Buckner did miss some time (five games), but still played enough for his grades to matter in the largest context.
He was consistent in pressure with 35 in 12 games, putting him on track for around 50 if he played the entire campaign. He also logged an overall grade of 81.9 and 33 stops.
Indianapolis will do whatever is possible to keep Buckner in a Colts uniform for the rest of his career. He's been a game wrecker and is a threat to sack the QB or apply pressure every snap. He's also a force in run defense, making life difficult for running backs.
Buckner will enter his 10th NFL season in 2025 and will be counted upon to the highest degree to play the best football of his career.
