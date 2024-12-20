Colts Pinned as 'Top Landing Spot' for Pro Bowl QB
Across the 2024 NFL regular season, the Indianapolis Colts have had a wide range of ups and downs at the quarterback position.
Fourth-overall pick from a year ago, Anthony Richardson, came out of the gates cold this year during his first six starts. He posted abysmal averages of 159.6 passing yards a game on a 44.8% completion rate, with 13 turnovers. As a result, he was benched, brought back into the fold after two games, and since then, we've seen some positive signs from the second-year quarterback.
Yet, despite the positive development, some are seemingly uncertain concerning the state of the Colts' quarterback position heading into this offseason. So much so that Indianapolis has already emerged as a potential destination for Atlanta Falcons signal caller Kirk Cousins by The 33rd Team on X.
Cousins has been in the spotlight this week as potentially being on the move later this offseason with the Falcons' latest decision to start first-round rookie Michael Penix Jr. down the final stretch of this year.
As The 33rd Team sees it, the Colts could be in play, among a few other notable quarterback-needy names.
So far this season, Cousins has struggled in his first year removed from an Achilles tear recovery. In 14 games, the veteran has posted 3,508 passing yards, 18 touchdowns, and a league-leading 16 interceptions. The four-time Pro Bowler could have some gas left in the tank, but it's clear to see why the Falcons are pivoting in another after not even signing him aboard 12 months ago.
Any cut involving Cousins next offseason will also be at a steep cost for the Falcons. If cut before June 1st, OverTheCap pins Atlanta to incur $65 million in dead money and -$25 million in cap savings. Any move done after June 1st still hits them with $40 million in dead money. For reference, the Denver Broncos had a league-record hit of $53 million in dead money for releasing Russell Wilson last summer.
In terms of Cousins's fit with the Colts, it seems a bit unlikely on paper that he emerges as an ideal candidate to be a starting quarterback on the roster. Richardson looks to be the face of the franchise and has the organization's belief until proven otherwise.
Of course, there's a chance that the veteran comes in as a top backup option, but even with his struggles, the Falcons' signal-caller could still have appeal around the league as the top guy on a depth chart, if ultimately cut later this summer. Just on this list alone, the Tennesee Titans and New York Giants appear more appealing and sensible than Indianapolis.
Unless Richardson has a catastrophic end to his season that totally defines what the Colts have with him and their young signal caller's abilities (which seems unlikely anyway), we shouldn't expect to see Cousins in blue and white come 2025. If anything, maybe he ends up as a veteran mentor helping along as a valuable voice in the room.
As it stands, Richardson should be set for at least one more season under center, parlayed with another summer filled with positive growth and development as the franchise guy. However, considering the organization's recent decisions surrounding old quarterbacks across the past half-decade, you never know truly how the Colts may address this position in any given offseason.
