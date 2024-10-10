5 Tough Questions Colts Must Answer to Succeed in 2024
The Indianapolis Colts are a mediocre 2-3 as they head into a second-straight divisional matchup with the Tennessee Titans. The Colts have had up-and-down play, mounting injuries, and growing pains with a young team hitting them from several directions, surfacing several difficult questions that must have a resolution if they want to win.
Here are five of the toughest of the bunch for Chris Ballard, Shane Steichen, and Jim Irsay to answer if the playoffs are a realistic expectation.
Can O-Line Stabilize without Will Fries?
Colts right guard Will Fries was dominant in September, posting outstanding Pro Football Focus blocking metrics. Below is the display of Fries’ efficiency.
-86.9 overall
-75.1 pass-blocking
-84.9 run-blocking
Unfortunately, this came to an end after Fries sustained a horrible tibia injury against the Jacksonville Jaguars that required surgery the same evening. Now eyes will turn to Dalton Tucker and Tanor Bortolini. Tucker is a more natural fit at right guard and played well during the preseason and in relief of Fries in week five (62.9 overall grade, 78.4 pass-blocking.)
But, if Pro Bowl center Ryan Kelly (neck) returns, there’s a shot that Bortolini will be moved over if Indianapolis feels that he can replicate his performance in relief of Kelly at another position. The right guard will be a spot on the offensive line to monitor as Indianapolis prepares for a road game with the Tennessee Titans.
Can Anthony Richardson Finish with a Strong Season?
In short, Anthony Richardson hasn’t had the sophomore NFL campaign he likely wanted after playing just four games in 2023 due to a shoulder injury. After sustaining an oblique injury against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Richardson was replaced by backup Joe Flacco, who also played the entire Jaguars matchup.
Richardson is at 39/77 passing (50.6% completion) for 654 yards, 3 touchdowns and 6
interceptions. Richardson shouldn't have been expected by anyone to soar in year two but to continue developing into the Colts' QB of the future. While Richardson has had Herculean moments, he's mostly struggled with adjusting to the speed of NFL defenses, accuracy, and finding on-field chemistry with pass-catchers like Michael Pittman Jr. and AD Mitchell.
Richardson has been dealing with an oblique injury that sidelined him for most of the Pittsburgh Steelers game and all of the matchup with Jacksonville. The hope is that Richardson can return to the field for the Titans divisional battle. Backup Flacco can get the job done but limits the ceiling of potential for Steichen's offense.
Can Colts Operate Offensively Without Michael Pittman Jr.?
Colts WR1 Pittman is having a slow start to 2024, hauling in 22 catches for 238 yards and 1 touchdown through five games. However, Pittman is still a huge receiving threat and draws attention away from players like Alec Pierce. This is why the news of Pittman's back injury possibly needing an injured reserve designation is devastating to Steichen's scheme.
A good example of what Indy might look like passing the ball is from their 29-10 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Christmas Eve last season. This was the lone contest in 2023 where Pittman missed, and it showed. The Colts could hardly pass the football and looked horrendous offensively. However, this was with underwhelming armed Gardner Minshew at the helm, limiting how much the ball could be pushed downfield.
The good news is that Pierce is breaking out, and Flacco/Richardson can both heave the pill down the hash marks, so perhaps Indianapolis isn't in jeopardy after all. Still, even if the offense doesn't completely fall apart, it's a tough blow for Indy if Pittman has to be placed on IR.
Why So Many Injuries?
This is potentially a rhetorical question, but Indianapolis has an alarming number of injuries on its doorstep.
Five of the most prolific Colts at the zenith of importance to success in 2024 are on injured reserve. Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, ends Samson Ebukam and Tyquan Lewis, cornerback JuJu Brents, and guard Fries are massive pieces to both sides of the ball for the Colts; a point to note is that Buckner is on track to return for week seven against the Miami Dolphins.
Indianapolis knows they'll have to sideline Pittman for multiple games but hopes to avoid another IR designation with their best pass-catcher. The real answer isn't ever clear in a situation like this, but Indianapolis can't get away from the injury bug, and it hasn't been this bad in recent memory. We'll see if Indianapolis can evade further critical injuries to their top players.
Should Gus Bradley Be Fired?
Defensive coordinator Gus Bradley is under fire for a disastrous performance against the Jaguars, allowing 497 total yards and 37 points. Now, the Colts are dead last in the NFL in yards allowed per game with an awful 419.2. Bradley's defense is also eighth-worst in points allowed per game with 24.4.
While Bradley has seen several key contributors get hurt for multiple games (or the season), his 'bend but don't break' style isn't panning out well in the latter parts of games. Also, opposing quarterbacks are noticing they can complete safe, easy throws with nearly no risk of an interception since Bradley has players so far off the pass-catchers. If the veteran defensive mind wants to keep his role with Indy long-term, he has to change the trend of defense so far in 2024.
It needs to be said it's unlikely Ballard fires Bradley mid-season, as it may completely drop morale and the Colts don't have a good replacement in the pocket. Unless Bradley has some of his career-worst games as a coordinator in the upcoming weeks, expect him to at least remain in the position until the end of the season.
