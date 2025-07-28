Colts Possible Trade Destination for Two AFC QBs
The Indianapolis Colts have an interesting situation developing at quarterback with Anthony Richardson Sr. and Daniel Jones. While both have had their moments in 2025's training camp, the hope for Indy is that Richardson pans out to fulfill their intention of him being the QB of the future.
But some believe that Indianapolis might benefit from trading for a new quarterback despite having Richardson, Jones, Riley Leonard, and Jason Bean on the current roster. Bleacher Report has this mode of thought.
In a piece detailing QBs that teams should pursue for a trade, Kristopher Knox brings up Kenny Pickett (Cleveland Browns) and Taylor Heinicke (Los Angeles Chargers) as targets.
Kenny Pickett
Pickett started his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers after getting selected 20th overall in the 2022 draft. Pickett had a rough rookie season, throwing seven touchdowns and nine interceptions through 12 starts.
This led to a Pickett trade to the Super Bowl LIX champion Philadelphia Eagles following the 2023 season. Pickett now resides with the Cleveland Browns after being traded a second time.
Pickett can serve as a backup quarterback, but might not be better than even Leonard. Pickett has put up 15 touchdown passes to 14 picks and 4,765 passing yards. Don't expect Pickett to become a Colts quarterback anytime soon.
Taylor Heinicke
Heinicke is one of the most respected backup quarterbacks in the NFL. His respect started during the 2020 playoffs when Heinicke nearly topped Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers, barely losing 31-23 in the Wild Card. After this, Heinicke started to get attention.
While he never returned to that type of performance, he's a great addition to any NFL roster as an insurance policy. Heinicke now plays for the Los Angeles Chargers, backing up Justin Herbert. Heinicke has compiled 6,663 passing yards and thrown 39 touchdowns during his seven-year career.
Between these two, the more realistic option for Indianapolis is trading for Heinicke. However, they already signed Jones to a one-year, $14 million deal. Whether Richardson or Jones starts, the Colts will have a backup in whoever loses out. Etching Heinicke or Pickett as a third stringer is unrealistic.
Indy's next starting quarterback will be a massive franchise decision, as it can shape the team's trajectory. While they can use a QB3, it's doubtful that Pickett or Heinicke settles for that level on the depth chart.
