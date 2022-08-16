Colts Training Camp Journal, Day 11: A Light Day Before the Lions Come to Town

The Indianapolis Colts got back to work on Tuesday with their 11th practice of training camp.

With the Detroit Lions coming to town for joint practices the next two days, the Colts took it lightly in preparation for intense work Wednesday and Thursday. Indy was in shells and shorts, with most of the work focusing on 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 sessions.

With my colleague Jake Arthur unable to attend, I roamed the sidelines at Grand Park to take in all the action. Here are my notes from Tuesday’s practice.

Team

- The following players missed Tuesday’s practice: wide receiver Keke Coutee, cornerback Isaiah Rodgers Sr., cornerback Anthony Chesley, linebacker JoJo Domann, offensive tackle Dennis Kelly, and defensive tackle Chris Williams.

- Wide receiver Mike Strachan made his debut in camp after coming off the physically unable to perform list (PUP) and did not have any restrictions. Wide receiver DeMichael Harris and linebacker Forrest Rhyne also returned to practice today.

Offense

- Quarterback Matt Ryan had an efficient day, going 7-of-9 in team drills on the day. Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. and tight end Kylen Granson were Ryan’s favorite targets on the day.

- Ryan’s two incompletions were not his finest moments. On the first, Ryan had Granson wide open down the left side for a big gain but underthrew him. Granson had to wait on it, allowing safety Nick Cross to recover and break it up. The second came on a pass intended for Pittman but was tipped by cornerback Kenny Moore II and intercepted by a diving Julian Blackmon.

- Ryan bounced back immediately after the interception with a 35-yard shot down the left sideline to Pittman on a double move. The play after that, Ryan hit running back Nyheim Hines on a wheel route down the sideline that would have been a 65-yard touchdown.

- Hines once again made an impact in the passing game. Besides his 65-yard catch and run, Hines made a leaping catch along the sideline early in practice with a defender all over his back. The running back continues to be placed all over the field.

- We saw wide receivers coach Reggie Wayne working with the receivers on creating separation at the top of their cuts. The Colts’ wide receivers struggled to get separation against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, and it looks like Wayne has made it a point of emphasis.

- Strachan revealed to the media that the procedure done on his right knee was a scope to repair a torn meniscus. The meniscus is now fully repaired, and Strachan has no restrictions at this point. The wide receiver ran with the second unit today, making a few catches in team work.

- Granson was the most active tight end of the day. After getting a ball knocked out by cornerback Stephon Gilmore at the beginning of team drills, Granson made multiple catches down the field and created separation. The Colts continue to throw a lot at Granson to prep him for a role this fall.

Defense

- Defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo continued to roll after a good game against the Bills. Odeyingbo burst through the line to knock down a pass by quarterback Sam Ehlinger and looked hard to block. Defensive coordinator Gus Bradley said he has “turned it loose” lately, and Odeyingbo is starting to play fast.

- Ben Banogu was another defensive end that flashed in practice for the second unit. Banogu had a would-be sack of quarterback Nick Foles and pressured Foles on a couple more plays.

- Defensive tackle Grover Stewart blew up a play where the Colts tried to run an end-around on a Jonathan Taylor toss to Hines. The play would have ended in a four-yard loss.

- The secondary continued to have impressive moments, particularly Moore. On top of the tipped ball that ended in an interception, Moore had blanket coverage on wide receiver Alec Pierce and forced an incompletion. Gilmore and Blackmon were the other standouts in the secondary.

Special Teams

- The kicking competition continued on Tuesday, with Rodrigo Blankenship and Jake Verity each getting five opportunities. Blankenship went 5-of-5 on his attempts, while Verity only went 2-of-5. After Verity missed an extra point on Saturday, Blankenship has taken a commanding lead in the competition.

- Strachan and wide receiver Dezmon Patmon received snaps at gunner on the punt coverage team, trying to pin the ball at the goal line.

