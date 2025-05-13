Colts' 2025 International Matchup Revealed
The Indianapolis Colts will play host to the Atlanta Falcons at Olympic Stadium in Berlin, Germany, during Week 10 of the 2025 NFL regular season. The game will be on Sunday, November 9, at 9:30 a.m. and can be viewed on NFL Network and streamed live on NFL+.
The announcement was made on NFL Network's "Good Morning Football," along with the rest of the NFL's international games for the season.
This will be the first-ever NFL game in Berlin, but the second game in Germany for the Colts since 2023, when they defeated the New England Patriots in Frankfurt.
While not yet released, the Colts will almost certainly have their bye during the following week, Week 11.
Around this point in the season, the Colts should have a pretty good idea of who they are as a team. Offensively, head coach Shane Steichen was gifted All-American do-it-all tight end Tyler Warren in the first round of the draft. However, a quarterback competition this offseason between Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones means the Colts' QB in this matchup is anybody's guess.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
On the defensive side of the ball, new coordinator Lou Anarumo hopes to re-spark a pass rush that finished with over 50 sacks and among the NFL's top five in 2023 but plummeted to near the bottom of the league in 2024. Second-year stud Laiatu Latu could be leading the pass rush by that point, along with several key additions, such as Charvarius Ward, Camryn Bynum, and JT Tuimoloau.
The Falcons will be fully entrenched in the Michael Penix era as he's complemented by a new-look defense, featuring rookies Jalon Walker and James Pearce.
The rest of the Colts' and full NFL schedule will be released at 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 14 on NFL Network.