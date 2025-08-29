Colts' Trio of Offensive Names Expected to Be Mediocre
The Indianapolis Colts have a solid set of offensive weapons for starting quarterback Daniel Jones to utilize in his first campaign running Shane Steichen's game plan. In fact, the weapons around Jones likely gave Indy the confidence to start him over Anthony Richardson Sr. because they feel that they simply need a QB who can properly operate the offense.
In a piece from Gennaro Filice of NFL.com ranking all 32 teams' offensive weapons sets (QB, RB, and top WR), the Colts get a brutal spot at 30th out of 32 possible entries. The names mentioned are Jones, Jonathan Taylor, and Josh Downs.
Here's the description.
"The quarterback job goes to Dimes. As for the pass catcher position? I really struggled with that. Honestly, it might have been the most difficult roster decision in this entire undertaking. I know rookie tight end Tyler Warren has immense potential, but I remain a Josh Downs truther. If the guy can just stay healthy, I really think he’s poised for a 1,000-yard breakout."
The rank might be a tough one to understand, but neither quarterback elevates the offense much overall. It remains to be seen how things unfold with Jones running the show under center, but throughout his six-year career, he's not done too much through 69 starts and a mere 24 wins.
If Jones stays the same as he played in the Meadowlands, it could hold back what names like Taylor and Downs can do in 2025. The hope is that a new scheme and scenery help Jones raise his floor and ceiling, of what he can accomplish.
As for running back Taylor, he's likely still going to be the engine that propels the offense for the Colts. Last season, he returned to form after a couple of down seasons (by his standards). Taylor logged an impressive 1,431 rushing yards (fourth in the NFL) and 12 all-purpose scores.
It's hard to imagine that Taylor doesn't match these numbers again if he can stay healthy, even with rookie DJ Giddens and veteran Tyler Goodson in the backfield with him.
As for Downs, it might seem a bit interesting that he's the pass-catcher chosen over Michael Pittman Jr. here, but the former Tarheel led Indy in catches last season with two signal-callers throwing him passes with 72.
Through Downs' first two NFL seasons, he's caught a solid 140 catches on 205 targets for a good clip of 69 percent. Especially with Jones under center, Downs' slot ability will be utilized a plenty with Jones' propensity to throw quick, safer passes.
Indianapolis needs the most from their offense in 2025 to help Jones transition as quickly as possible. The former New York Giants QB has a golden opportunity to revitalize his career after winning the starting gig over Richardson, who the Colts drafted fourth-overall in 2023.
It's all about winning for the Colts to help new CEO Carlie Irsay-Gordon forget the previous two mediocre seasons under Steichen's leadership. The Colts kickoff their season against the Miami Dolphins at Lucas Oil Stadium in just nine days.
Let's see if Indy can finally win an opener for their campaign after losing it for the last 11 seasons in a row.