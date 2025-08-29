Daniel Jones' Biggest Weakness Could Handicap Colts' Offense
The Indianapolis Colts ended their long-spanning starting quarterback decision-making process last week upon their selection of Daniel Jones to be their guy for the foreseeable future over Anthony Richardson.
And it's certainly been a call from the Colts with both some supporters and those in opposition. Jones does offer strong positives in a select few areas compared to Richardson and could inevitably lead Indianapolis to higher heights than what they've seen across the past two years of the Shane Steichen era.
But, that doesn't mean he won't come with a few wrinkles to work out in the process.
One of those wrinkles could center upon working through Jones' biggest weakness in the passing game, which, for Pro Football Focus' John Kosko, leans upon his ability to make big-time throws.
"While this is also [Jared] Goff’s weakness, Jones' lack of playmaking is an even bigger extreme," wrote Kosco. "He has a combined 26 big-time throws across the past four seasons. Jones won the Colts' starting job this offseason, and he should do a good job keeping the offense on schedule compared to Anthony Richardson Sr., but his lack of playmaking ability might be a problem for the team in 2025."
It's quite literally the polar opposite of the strength that Richardson provides: getting the ball deep downfield to playmakers for those explosive plays in the passing game, and a major asset for the Colts offense throughout the ups and downs faced with Richardson at the helm.
For 2025, the Colts will be pivoting in an entirely new direction in that area when putting Jones in line to start. Yes, he's more accurate than Richardson, can work better at the line of scrimmage, and has the immense edge in experience that could be what leads this group to a double-digit winning season for the first time since 2020.
Yet, that lack of explosiveness and ability to create chunk plays downfield could also limit this offense in a huge way. Especially when focusing on guys in the receiver room like Alec Pierce and AD Mitchell, who could thrive from a quarterback with that deep-ball skillset (something that Pierce has already proven), they now have to make big adjustments with Jones as the one taking those starting snaps.
Time will tell if that shift to a more conservative, consistent play style in the passing game will be a benefit to this Colts offense, but either way, it's a sure bet that this group will look much different in their air attack when it comes to the eye test.