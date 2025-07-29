Colts' Tyler Goodson Establishing Himself as Vital Piece
Indianapolis Colts running back Tyler Goodson has a similar story to most NFL fringe roster players. He dominated in high school, rushing for over 2,500 total yards and 50 touchdowns in his final two seasons at North Gwinnett High School in Georgia. He parlayed that success into a scholarship at Iowa, where he rushed for 2,551 yards and 18 touchdowns in three years with the Hawkeyes.
Goodson wasn't the biggest or the most well-rounded player in his draft year, so he went unselected back in 2022. A player who was once a superstar in high school and an All-Big Ten performer in college was now relegated to the bottom of an NFL depth chart. After being waived by the Green Bay Packers in 2023, Goodson was able to land on the Colts' practice squad. Now, just two seasons later, it appears as though Goodson has found a home in Indianapolis.
Goodson's journey prior to the NFL may be typical, but his ability to stick in this league has been remarkable. The NFL is infamous for its competitiveness, as players who were all-conference in college and constantly shown the door quickly. There are hundreds, if not thousands, of players at each position fighting for just a few spots, and so many talented players are left jobless by the end of summer.
Goodson easily could have been another sad story of a player who peaked in college, especially following his release from the Packers. Instead, he has rewritten his story and has found a path for himself with the Colts. How did he change his fate in this league? By becoming a player who is nearly impossible to cut.
NFL rosters are restricted to just 53 players, so it is essential that depth players wear multiple hats for their squads. A player that can do more than just operate well in their position room is a high value asset, and that is what Goodson has become with the Colts. Not only has he performed well when called upon as a running back (5.3 yards per carry the last two seasons), but he has also stepped into the spotlight as a core special teams player.
On top of his depth running back duties, he is the primary gunner on the punt coverage team (alongside former All-Pro Ashton Dulin), and he is the main backup behind Anthony Gould at kick returner. Last season, he ranked fourth on the team with four special teams tackles while also returning nine kicks at a modest 26.3-yard average.
Goodson may not be the star that he once was in high school, or even in college, but he has found a new role that works for him. He is a do-it-all reserve at the bottom of the roster, and the humility it takes to step back and do the dirty work is something commendable.
There are thousands of players every offseason who wash out of the NFL, never to touch the field again. The players worth highlighting are the ones who have been able to adjust and find their place in a competitive league. Dulin, for instance, has built an impressive career for himself with the Colts, doing the same thing that Goodson is doing now.
The final message I want to leave today is that if your 53-man roster projection is leaving off a player like Goodson, I would advise a rewrite. Goodson is making himself a tough player to cut, and teams around the league would line up to have a running back with his versatility at the bottom of the roster.
