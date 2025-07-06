Colts' Tyler Warren Dubbed One of 'NFL's Most Explosive Rookies to Watch'
Entering the offseason, the Indianapolis Colts needed tight end help, badly. But even if they didn't, drafting Tyler Warren in the first round of the draft wouldn't have been an arduous choice.
Not only was he the best player available to them, but Warren also offered the Colts the chance to turn what was the least productive position group on the roster into one of their strengths overnight.
The First-Team All-American and John Mackey Award winner was recently recognized among rookies to watch this year. NFL insider Tyler Dragon of USA Today Sports compiled a list of the most explosive incoming rookies in the league, and Warren rounded out his list:
Warren fills a major need in Indy. The Colts had the worst tight end production in the NFL last season.
The 6-foot-5, 256-pound Penn State product was the top tight end prospect in this year’s draft. He possesses good ball skills, can run after the catch and doesn’t mind blocking. He’ll provide a security blanket for whoever starts at quarterback for the Colts.
Warren’s 104 receptions last season were tied for second in the FBS and were a Penn State school record.
Any time you get a dynamic player of what he was able to do in college, to add that competition and add that presence and his athletic ability to our team is big for sure,” Colts coach Shane Steichen said of Warren.
While the regular season has yet to even begin, the Colts love what they've seen from their first-round choice.
"He's been phenomenal so far," Colts head coach Shane Steichen told reporters about Warren during mandatory minicamp. "Obviously, I know we don't have pads on, but his movement skills, great feel, great instincts. It'll be good this week to get another week of that work in, and then going into training camp will be great for him."
Throughout rookie minicamp, OTAs, and the Colts' mandatory minicamp, Warren was heavily involved during the live team drill portions of practice, catching numerous passes from Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones at all levels of the field. The Colts hope it's a good sign of things to come.
Before Warren, the Colts had had to use multiple tight ends to accomplish everything the position needed to do, and it didn't go well. They had arguably the least productive tight end unit in the NFL in 2024, ranking last or second-to-last in receptions, catch rate, and receiving yardage. Their best players, Mo Alie-Cox and Drew Ogletree, were best as blockers.
Now, the Colts can utilize Warren, who can block, catch, and create extra yards with the ball in his hands. It allows the Colts the flexibility to not pigeon-hole who else is on the field due to his versatility.
"I think the great thing about him – very smart football player," Steichen said. "He picks up things very quickly. You tell him once, he's got a good feel for it. And even if he's got to correct something, he's got a great mindset of getting it corrected on the next time he goes out there.