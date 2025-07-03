Colts Tight End Preview: Tyler Warren Finally Brings Legitimacy
It was no secret entering the offseason that the Indianapolis Colts' tight end room needed a boost.
The group had some talent, but no one who was capable of being a significant part of the passing game. As a result the Colts tight ends finished near the bottom of the league in catches, catch percentage, receiving yardage -- you name it.
Luck fell the Colts' way in the first round of the draft when they selected tight end Tyler Warren with the 14th overall pick. The do-it-all player out of Penn State was often compared to some of the classic tight ends from the 2000s, such as Jeremy Shockey or Dallas Clark. For the Colts, Warren is expected to be their best player at the position since Clark himself.
So, what should expectations be for Warren and the Colts' tight ends this season?
LIKELY STARTERS
Tyler Warren
Since the Colts haven't had a tight end who was a significant part of the offense since Jack Doyle, we're used to seeing tandem starters rather than just one. They could still do that, but the expectation is that Warren is eventually going to dominate the snaps since he can block and catch (among many other talents). There's hardly a reason to take him off the field.
There are a lot of different ways the Colts could use Warren, both before and after the snap, and a creative offensive mind like Shane Steichen is certainly going to take advantage of that.
It's a lot to heap onto a rookie tight end, but I expect Warren to be one of the top few options in the passing game out of the gate for the Colts, even in a crowded pass-catcher group. Throughout OTAs and minicamps, Warren was a clear and obvious source in the passing game, regardless of whether it was Anthony Richardson or Daniel Jones at quarterback.
PRIMARY BACKUPS
Mo Alie-Cox, Drew Ogletree
The Colts value both Alie-Cox and Ogletree as blockers, while neither is likely ever going to be a big part of the passing game. If nobody steps up behind these two and grabs the coaches' attention during training camp, then there's no reason not to keep both on the roster. However, I've theorized recently that it could make sense for Alie-Cox and Ogletree to be battling for one roster spot if someone like Will Mallory or Jelani Woods is having a standout camp. Otherwise, you've got two guys in the same role, primarily as blockers, keeping a pass-catcher off the field.
ON THE BUBBLE/PRACTICE SQUAD POTENTIAL
Will Mallory, Jelani Woods, Albert Okwuegbunam, Sean McKeon, Maximilian Mang
This is a big summer for both Mallory and Woods, for different reasons. Mallory was drafted in the fifth round by the Colts two years ago as a fast, athletic pass-catcher with the potential to make big plays. However, he's been an ineffective blocker, which has limited him to being active in just 22 games out of a possible 34. Woods, meanwhile, showed a lot of talent as a rookie in 2022, but hamstring and foot injuries cost him his last two years. Can either show enough development in their game to keep a roster spot?
Okwuegbunam, McKeon, and Mang could be options for the practice squad. Mang, in particular, was given the Colts' international player designation, so they have an extra spot on the practice squad to develop him for a few years.
