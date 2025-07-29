Colts' Tyler Warren Highlighted as Rookie to Make Huge Impact
Once the Indianapolis Colts were on the clock in the 2025 NFL draft with Tyler Warren still on the board, it seemed like a match made in heaven.
Warren, the former Penn State playmaker, was brought in by general manager Chris Ballard and head coach Shane Steichen to be another big target for the quarterback. Training camp practices have displayed a strong connection between Warren and Anthony Richardson, who is battling with Daniel Jones for the starting job.
Last year, the Colts' tight end room as a whole failed to surpass the 500-yard mark. None of the individual tight ends crossed the 200-yard mark, showing a clear need for an upgrade next season.
That's why Bleacher Report analyst Damian Parson named Warren as the rookie pass catcher with the most on his shoulders in year one.
"There is no rookie pass catcher with more on their shoulders than Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren," Parson wrote. "The Colts' receiving core is good but not great. They do not have a true No. 1 wide receiver or an easy button for quarterbacks to target as a reliable safety blanket. Slot receiver Josh Downs is the closest thing to that in the receiver room, but he's battled injuries since entering the league."
"The Colts are hopeful third-year quarterback Anthony Richardson takes a stronghold over the starting job and does not relinquish it," Parson continued. "Adding a talent like Warren will help elevate his game and trust in the short and intermediate areas of the field."
"Warren is a big, athletic, and physical pass-catcher," wrote Parson. "He should be no worse than the second option built into the quarterback's progression. Richardson led the league in deep passing percentage last season, per NFL Pro. The addition of Warren will allow Richardson to prioritize the quick game and underneath options."
"Warren's impact will be felt in the run game as a solid, developing in-line blocker," per Parson. "Whether he has the football or not, once he is involved early in the game plan, the defense will react accordingly. Warren has the potential to be one of the most impactful rookies from the 2025 draft if all things align."
Indy's 14th overall pick has a lot to play for in year one. In his final collegiate season, Warren racked up 1,233 receiving yards and eight touchdowns through the air along with another 218 yards and four scores on the ground.
Warren has the opportunity to be a creative playmaker in Steichen's system, especially if Richardson is the starter. Having a lethal running quarterback and someone who's been in the system for two years as the starter could help Warren adjust and transition smoothly to the professional level.
It wouldn't be a surprise to see Warren reach 500 yards on his own in year one, if not more. As a 6-foot-5 target, he'd be hard to miss in the open field.