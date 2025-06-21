Colts' Tyler Warren Not Included for Rookie Recognition
The Indianapolis Colts needed better tight end production ahead of the 2025 campaign. They decided to utilize their 14th overall pick on the Penn State sensation Tyler Warren. After countless mock drafts predicting Warren to Indianapolis, it became a reality.
Immediately, the rookie supplants Mo Alie-Cox, Drew Ogletree, and Will Mallory as the starting tight end. It's presumed that Warren will have a massive impact on Shane Steichen's offense and will provide Anthony Richardson or Daniel Jones with a fantastic target in the short and intermediate game.
NFL.com placed 11 instant-impact rookies on a hypothetical offense for the upcoming 2025 campaign. However, Gennaro Filice favored Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland over Warren for the position slot.
Loveland was the other tight end mocked to Indianapolis often, but will share snaps with Cole Kmet. Warren, on the other hand, will handle most of the snaps as the prominent tight end. While it's too soon to tell how each of these talents will pan out, Warren has the potential to shine in his rookie season while operating in a run-based offense with RPOs integrated in.
It's not the worst thing for Warren to be excluded from Filice's list, as much of his production depends on who starts at quarterback for the Colts. If it's Richardson, there may be more of a run-heavy approach from Steichen's game plan. If it's Jones, there will still be a running attack, but likely more passing due to Jones' accuracy.
Regardless, Warren brings a variety of skills to Indy's offense, and he displayed these in 2024 in spades with the Nittany Lions. Warren was a massive factor as a receiver (104 catches for 1,233 receiving yards and eight TD receptions) and also ran the football for 218 yards and scored four times on the ground.
Warren is a complete weapon that Indy needs to amplify their offense. Putting Warren in the same company as Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, Alec Pierce, and Jonathan Taylor will put pressure on many defenses.
While Warren didn't make the instant impact list over Loveland, it isn't much of a matter. It will be an interesting development as Warren learns the ways of an NFL tight end while familiarizing himself with Indy's offense. Expect Warren to be a factor as early as Week 1 of the regular season.
