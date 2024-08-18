Unexpected Colts Cut Candidate Emerges After Win Over Cardinals
The Indianapolis Colts rest at 1-1 ahead of their final preseason showdown this Thursday against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. While there are plenty of positives for Indianapolis to look over from the past two contests, there are also tough decisions ahead for certain players that might not fit what the Colts are trying to do as a franchise for the future. With cuts approaching, some transactions will be expected, while others might come as a shock. For second-year tackle Blake Freeland, it might be a reality if something doesn't change.
Through two preseason games Freeland has been one of the biggest liabilities on the Colts' offensive line. Per Pro Football Focus, Freeland has logged 59 offensive snaps and gathered blocking grades of 61.0 overall and 81.9 run blocking. The run blocking for Freeland isn't the issue, it's the abysmal pass blocking that put his quarterback constantly at risk. Freeland sits at the bottom of Indy's offensive line roster performance with a 34.9 mark. Keeping in mind that Freeland has been playing primarily against backups and roster bubble hopefuls, it makes things worse for his future as a Colts swing tackle. Also, consider that if Anthony Richardson were to need to play behind Freeland during the regular season, it makes things a bit scarier for the coaching staff.
The competition isn't helping Freeland's case, as rookie Matt Goncalves has struggled, but still outplayed the former BYU Cougar in pass pro in the preseason. Freeland may be a serviceable depth tackle if he can regain some momentum protecting the quarterback, but it isn't looking promising for him at this junction. With any NFL franchise, it doesn't matter if an offensive tackle is incredible at run-blocking, they won't trust that player if they are as bad as Freeland has been in protecting his quarterbacks if it can be avoided. Outside of Goncalves, there's Arlington Hambright and Jake Witt to compete with Freeland, and both have played far better in pass protection. They are also serviceable, or better, in the run-blocking department.
There are still veteran free agent offensive tackles that Indianapolis can sign who will come in and be better on day one than Freeland at pass-blocking. If Freeland wants to keep himself from being cut or placed on the practice squad, he has to allow less pressure and QB hits. With one more preseason game remaining, we'll see how much Shane Steichen and Tony Sparano Jr. want to trust Freeland.
