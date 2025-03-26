Colts Unveil Jersey Numbers for New Free-Agent Signings
The Indianapolis Colts started free agency with a bang near the beginning of March, bringing in seven new outside free agents. They've all been publicly introduced as new members of the team, and the addition of each player has been addressed from every angle. Now, the real critical info is out: their jersey numbers.
All joking aside, jersey numbers being assigned for new players is entertaining for the fanbase, if not only for the purpose of buying said jersey.
On Wednesday afternoon, the Colts posted on social media announcing the jersey numbers for cornerback Corey Ballentine, safety Camryn Bynum, defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, running back Khalil Herbert, quarterback Daniel Jones, and cornerback Charvarius Ward.
Kicker Spencer Shrader is No. 3. He was not mentioned in the Colts' post but is a new signing nonetheless. Shrader wore in his first stint with the Colts last year before moving on to the New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs, wearing No. 40 in both locations.
Jones is No. 17. He previously wore No. 8 with the New York Giants and No. 13 with the Minnesota Vikings.
Ward is No. 21. He wore No. 7 with the San Francisco 49ers most recently but also No. 35 with the Chiefs and when he got to the 49ers. No. 7 is taken by Colts kicker Matt Gay.
Herbert is No. 26. He previously wore No. 24 with the Chicago Bears and 34 with the Cincinnati Bengals.
Bynum is No. 27. He wore No. 24 with the Minnesota Vikings, but that number is retired in the Colts organization in honor of Hall-of-Fame running back Lenny Moore.
Ballentine is No. 38. He's worn several numbers throughout his career -- 25 with the Giants, 27 with the Jets, 36 with the Detroit Lions, and both 35 and 26 while with the Green Bay Packers.
Gallimore is No. 92, which he also wore last season with the Los Angeles Rams. He previously wore No. 96 with the Dallas Cowboys.
