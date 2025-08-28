Colts Urged to Focus on 2026
The Indianapolis Colts are looking to the 2025 NFL season with another new starting quarterback in Daniel Jones. After head coach Shane Steichen decided to go the route of the six-year veteran under center, it immediately added doubt to the future of Anthony Richardson Sr.
While Jones has the experience and one season of success (2022), he's looked bad in his career through 70 games (69 starts). There have been projections that Jones might be able to resurrect his career with the Colts, similar to what Sam Darnold did in 2024 with the Minnesota Vikings.
Jones' track record up to this point doesn't give the best outlook, and neither does Richardson's after such bad efficiency and constant injury setbacks. With these realities in place, there's a good chance the Colts might have to readjust at quarterback, again, in 2026.
Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski included the Colts in an article featuring five teams that should probably worry more about 2026 than 2025. Sobleski doesn't hold back on his description of why the Colts are in this piece.
"The Indianapolis Colts are teetering on the edge of the abyss, with an organizational reset only step ahead. The decision to move forward with Daniel Jones as the squad's starting quarterback all but seals the fate for the 2023 fourth overall draft pick, Anthony Richardson."
Sobleski concluded his statement with: "Without a strong performance from Jones and the team as a whole, the Colts, under the new leadership of CEO Carlie Irsay-Gordon, likely goes in another direction at all three levels, including a new quarterback."
While Jones getting named the starter doesn't definitively end Richardson's time with the Colts, it does force Indy to make a big decision next year on his fifth-year option. However, Richardson does need to be ready to step in if Jones gets benched for struggles or sustains an injury that keeps him out.
Richardson was initially drafted with the fourth-overall pick to put an end to Indy's constant rotation of quarterbacks following the retirement of superstar Andrew Luck in 2019. However, this has been anything but the case with Richardson.
The former Florida Gator has struggled as badly as any starting quarterback in recent NFL memory. Whether it's been accuracy, preparation, consistency, or injuries, Richardson has hit every single roadblock thinkable in his 15 out of 34 possible games.
It's difficult to hear this for many, but so far, Richardson has looked like a pure bust, and Indy has appeared like a franchise that has no idea what they're doing with him. Mix in that Steichen and general manager Chris Ballard need to keep their jobs and succeed this year, and it's a perfect storm that pushed the team to sign a veteran like Jones.
The biggest question is: Can Richardson truly become the franchise savior that the Colts drafted him to be by not playing at all in his third year?
Richardson has hardly played any football between college and the pros, but he will be expected to mentally soak up all the information he can from Jones on the sideline. However, on paper, this long-armed approach from the Colts looks more like a desperation move than a conclusive solution.
While Sobleski makes a good point that the Colts might need to look to next year, they can't afford to at all. Jobs are on the line to win this year, so looking ahead will only lead to swift and quick changes if Indianapolis put up another mediocre campaign like Steichen's first two years leading the team.
It's all about the QB for Indy, so keep an eye on how that position plays out. However, it very well might decide where this franchise pivots after 2025.