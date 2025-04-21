Wally: Colts 2025 7-Round Mock Draft Final Edition
The Indianapolis Colts are close to the doorstep of their 2025 NFL draft. The first round is the most crucial, but all seven provide immense value for a team like Indy with so much on the line for Chris Ballard, Shane Steichen, and Anthony Richardson.
While I'm not a big fan of mock drafts, I must throw mine in the fray. Utilizing the Pro Football Focus simulator, here is my one and final mock draft before the big event in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Round 1, Pick 14 | Colston Loveland - Tight End
Colston Loveland was an easy pick after Tyler Warren went eighth overall to the Carolina Panthers. There was a chance to trade back and maybe get Loveland anyway, but the risk is too great to pass up a talent like the Michigan playmaker.
He'd compile 56 catches in 10 games for 582 receiving yards and five scores. Loveland needs to improve his blocking but is serviceable with immense upside in a Shane Steichen offense as the go-to target in short and middle-of-the-field situations.
Round 2, Pick 45 | Carson Schwesinger - Linebacker
UCLA's Carson Schwesinger is the complete package at linebacker, which the Colts need after E.J. Speed departed in free agency to the Houston Texans. Schwesinger was an animal on the defense in 2024, logging 136 tackles (90 solo), nine tackles for loss, two interceptions, and 4.0 sacks.
Schwesinger is efficient and will complement Zaire Franklin and Jaylon Carlies well, which will also give Lou Anarumo more in his first campaign as the defensive coordinator in the Circle City.
Round 3, Pick 80 | Tate Ratledge - Guard
The Georgia product Tate Ratledge fits the bill for a third-round selection. Ratledge can potentially compete with Matt Goncalves for the right guard spot or outright start if the Colts choose to keep Goncalves as a swing tackle for one more year.
Ratledge needs some smoothing out, but has the potential to be a legitimate starter. Per Pro Football Focus, Ratledge posted an overall offensive grade of 74.4 and allowed only a sack on 311 pass-blocking snaps. He's a solid fit for what the Colts need.
Round 4, Pick 133 | Trevor Etienne - Running Back
*Trade Back | Chiefs receive 117th pick, Colts receive 133rd and 226th picks
After a trade back with the Kansas City Chiefs for the 117th pick, the Colts still get the 133rd and 226th overall selections. The good news? Indianapolis still gets a running back to add competition behind Jonathan Taylor in Trevor Etienne.
Etienne was never a prominent starter, but looked great in a rotational role. He finished his career with 371 attempts for 2,081 rushing yards and 23 rushing touchdowns. However, he might be the best receiving back on the roster right away, he hauled in 62 passes for 432 receiving yards and another score.
Round 5, Pick 151 | Cam'Ron Jackson - Defensive Tackle
The Colts get their depth defensive tackle in Florida's Cam'Ron Jackson. The former Memphis Tiger finished his career with the Florida Gators, shining as a run defender in 2024 (led the team in PFF run defense grade - 80.9).
He concluded his college career with 120 tackles (11 for loss), 4.0 sacks, and five passes defended. Jackson can provide the run-stopper behind Grover Stewart and DeForest Buckner, while Neville Gallimore can take care of internal pass-rushing.
Round 6, Pick 189 | Malachi Moore - Safety
Alabama safety Malachi Moore is the man for the job for Indy's safety depth. While the Colts signed Cam Bynum to pair with Nick Cross, the rest of the room isn't encouraging. This is where Moore comes in.
For a sixth-round pick, this might be a steal down the road. Moore was great in coverage and put up 70 tackles, eight passes defended, two interceptions, and two fumbles forced. Moore is a dart throw that can turn into a potential bullseye.
Round 7, Pick 226 (from Chiefs) | Jalen Travis - Tackle
The Colts might want to continue adding to their offensive line depth, and Iowa State's Jalen Travis is a good selection deep into the NFL draft. While Braden Smith was restructured; he's unlikely to remain on the team after 2025, when he's a free agent in 2026.
Blake Freeland isn't cutting it without competition as a swing tackle. Freeland needs to be pushed into something better, so drafting Travis makes that scenario come true. We'll see what the Colts are thinking this late, but Ballard never skimps on offensive line depth.
Round 7, Pick 232 | Justin Walley - Cornerback
Indy finishes their draft with Minnesota's cornerback Justin Walley, a ball-hawking defender with plenty of experience heading into the NFL. While the Colts signed Charvarius Ward and Corey Ballentine, more is always welcome in the defensive secondary.
Walley finished his career with 155 tackles (113 solo), 27 passes defended, seven picks, and a defensive score. While the seventh-round picks can be complete dart throws, Walley has the talent to make some impact for Indianapolis.
