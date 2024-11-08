Experts Voice Colts vs Bills Prediction
The Indianapolis Colts fell in primetime to the Minnesota Vikings to drop underneath the .500 at 4-5. However, while week 10 is a matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium, it's arguably more difficult since it's Josh Allen's Buffalo Bills (7-2). With the Colts being an understandable underdog, it's safe to assume many predictions won't be in their favor, and the experts at Bleacher Report feel the same way in their Colts vs Bills prediction, with the consensus reaching 27-20 for the visitors.
The last thing the Colts' QB quagmire needs is a visit from a team with an MVP front-runner. And they get just that with Josh Allen coming to town.- B/R NFL Staff
The Colts defense ranks 26th in the NFL in passing yards allowed per game (233.8) and haven't played any QB on the level of Allen to date. If the Colts want to contend with Allen's abilities, it will take a whole team effort. Starting with the offense, Joe Flacco must maintain possession and keep the offense rolling with running back Jonathan Taylor. With star receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (back/finger) playing through injury, there's a chance he can't go on Sunday. If this is the case, Josh Downs, Alec Pierce, and AD Mitchell will be counted on more than ever to produce.
As for the defensive side, it will be of the utmost importance to get pressure from interior names like DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart. However, Allen is a nightmare to defend once he escapes the pocket and the standard play breaks loose, so ends Laiatu Latu, Kwity Paye, and Dayo Odeyingbo must contain Allen to give the coverage a chance. Allen has only been sacked 11 times through nine games for the Bills and will be difficult to manage or bring down outside of the pocket for Indianapolis, so look for this to be a premier part of the gameplan from Gus Bradley.
The Colts have an uphill battle and aren't being given a chance against the Bills, the latter of which is on a four-game win streak heading into week 10 in The Circle City. However, NFL teams tend to fight when their backs are against the wall, can Indianapolis follow suit? Given that this is the first home game since the benching of Richardson, critical fans will be watching closely to see if Steichen's offense can find its footing against Buffalo on Sunday afternoon.
