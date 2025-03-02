Colts Have Volatile QB Available to Sign
The Indianapolis Colts are truly at a crossroads with, not only the franchise's future, but also quarterback Anthony Richardson.
Richardson has all the talent a QB can ask for, but it has to translate to consistent improvement and wins in the NFL. Neither has been displayed with confidence.
This points to Indy addressing Richardson's rollercoaster play by bringing in viable competition to ensure he's the guy, as well as pushing him to be the best field general possible.
In a 'boom or bust' free agent piece from NFL.com's Matt Okada, a name sticks out as a QB option: Justin Fields.
Okada lays out the honesty on Field's tenure as an NFL field general.
"Justin Fields has flashed plenty of upside in four seasons, but the vast majority of it has come on the ground, while his passing production has remained unsustainably low."
Okada's assessment isn't wrong. In four years (three - Chicago Bears, one - Pittsburgh Steelers) he's accumulated 7,780 pass yards, 61.1 percent completion, 45 touchdowns and 31 picks.
As a runner, he's impressed with 418 attempts, 2,509 rushing yards, a 6.0 average, and a 1,000-yard rushing season (1,143 - 2022). These metrics point to a quarterback that fits Shane Steichen's scheme well.
Okada continues.
"He needs the right situation if he’s going to develop into a true franchise QB and not just a rush-package specialist." While the Colts have Richardson as the starter, he definitely hasn't secured the gig.
Fields has a market value of $6.4 million annually (Spotrac), which is worth the deal if it helps Richardson. The other reason to sign Fields is obvious, what if Richardson flops in year three and the Colts need to turn to another leader?
Fields can operate Steichen's offense, and the team wouldn't need to adjust to a pure pocket-passer like 2024 with Joe Flacco. It's understandable to see Field's numbers and be skeptical, but last year was arguably his most efficient.
With the Steelers, Fields finished 4-2 with 1,106 passing yards on a 65.8 percent clip (career-high) for five touchdowns and a lone pick. He also ran well, albeit less, for 289 yards, a 6.2 average, and struck pay dirt five times (10 total TDs).
It's an impactful signing for the Colts simply because they can't possibly think Richardson is 100-percent the answer quite yet. Indianapolis must be honest with itself and get the best possible competition going at QB.
This team has an ambiguous future, but they can't risk passing on situations that might secure it. Richardson can still be the otherworldly talent that Steichen needs and Chris Ballard envisioned.
Not everything with a raw 22-year-old QB pans out, nor does it happen overnight (or in this case, two seasons). There's nothing wrong with being as sure as possible by having Fields come in on a cheaper contract.
Either Richardson answers the pressure and rises to the occasion, or Fields can start again in the NFL with access to a solid O-Line, Jonathan Taylor, Josh Downs, Michael Pittman Jr., and Alec Pierce.
The Colts need to consider this move and likely have their eyes on Fields in some fashion.
