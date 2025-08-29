Colts' Waiver Add Receives Generous Grade
While weathering a storm of injuries on the defensive side of the ball as they stand mere days from the start of the regular season, the Indianapolis Colts are showing they are not satisfied with seeing what their replacement-level players can do. They are aggressively adding new players to the mix.
After a bevy of additions to the secondary in recent weeks, on Wednesday, the Colts claimed veteran linebacker Chad Muma off of waivers from the Jacksonville Jaguars.
With an ankle injury sidelining once-presumptive starting WILL linebacker Jaylon Carlies for at least the first four games of the season, the Colts view Muma (6'3", 239, 26 years old) as an upgrade to their depth at linebacker, who can play both WILL and MIKE as well as raise the floor of their special teams units.
Bleacher Report recently provided grades for some of the most notable NFL pickups this week since the major roster cutdowns occurred, and BR's Gary Davenport appreciated the Colts' addition of Muma, assigning it a grade of "B":
The Indianapolis Colts have dealt with injuries at the linebacker position much of the summer, and on Wednesday, the team took some steps to shore up a room that is something of a question mark behind Zaire Franklin.
Per Mike Chappell of Fox 59, the Colts were awarded fourth-year pro Chad Muma, who was waived Tuesday by the Jaguars. The 25-year-old made seven starts over three years in Jacksonville, logging 94 total tackles.
While talking to reporters, Colts general manager Chris Ballard talked up Muma's ability to contribute both on defense and special teams.
'We kept four (linebackers), knew we wanted to add another guy. We're still going to bring some other guys in,'' Ballard said. 'It's different than it was in the past. We usually kept six and dressed six in the schemes we were in. He can probably play both WILL and MIKE. He's good on (special) teams. He's had some experience playing.''
It's hardly an earth-shaking move, but with presumptive No. 2 linebacker Jaylon Carlies headed to injured reserve to open the season, Indy needed a linebacker with some NFL experience.
The Colts have a pair of starting linebackers they can feel fairly confident in, as Zaire Franklin and Joe Bachie are two smart linebackers who have already earned defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo's trust. However, depth is a question mark for the Colts.
Linebacker and core special teamer Grant Stuard left in free agency during the offseason, and Cameron McGrone and Bachie have made themselves necessary on defense, which may take away from their special teams usage.
While Muma has accumulated 725 snaps on defense in his three years, he's had even more -- 874, to be exact -- on special teams, notching 10 special teams stops, according to Pro Football Focus.
Muma entered the NFL as a third-round pick by the Jaguars in 2023 out of the University of Wyoming. He's appeared in 50 games (seven starts), totaling 94 tackles (three for loss), 1.5 sacks, three QB hits, and three pass breakups.