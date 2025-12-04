The Indianapolis Colts are gearing up for an AFC South showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars, who currently lead the division.

As everyone knows by now, the Colts haven't won in Jacksonville since 2014. They'll be looking to break a curse a stop a two-game losing skid to save their AFC South bid.

The Colts only had one player sit out of Thursday's practice.

Colts' Injury Report

Gardner was the only Colts player not on injured reserve to not participate in Thursday's practice. This shouldn't come as a surprise, as earlier reports indicated that Gardner will likely miss at least a week or two as he rehabs from a calf strain he suffered in the first quarter against the Houston Texans.

Colts head coach Shane Steichen shared that injured reserve is not an option for Gardner and that the Colts expect him to return this season. Gardner was seen without a boot in the locker room by reporters.

Lewis was upgraded to a limited participant on Thursday, which is a good sign that he could be good to go against Jacksonville on Sunday. Lewis missed three of the Colts' last five games due to a groin injury, but his ankle issue is a new one.

Sign Up For the Colts Daily Digest - OnSI’s Indianapolis Colts Newsletter

Jones was a full participant for the second consecutive day as he continues to play through a fractured fibula. All signs point to the Colts having their starter play against the Jaguars.

Daniel Jones (fibula) going through individual drills on Thursday: pic.twitter.com/iYCcxKHy8A — Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) December 4, 2025

Carlies is in the third week of his 21-day return window from injured reserve. The Colts have opted not to activate him yet, but if he's a full participant tomorrow, it wouldn't be shocking if the team removed his IR designation.

Downs and Moore both popped up on Wednesday's report as non-participants, but they returned a day later. Another day of practice under their belts and they should be good to go for Sunday.

Jaguars' Injury Report

OL Walker Little (Concussion) - DNP

S Andrew Wingard (Concussion) - DNP

DE Travon Walker (Knee) - LP

WR Parker Washington (Hip) - LP

OL Chuma Edoga (Calf) - LP

DT Arik Armstead (Hand) - LP

P Logan Cooke (Shoulder) - LP

LS Ross Matiscik (Back) - LP

CB Jourdan Lewis (Neck) - FULL

S Eric Murray (Neck) - FULL

DE Danny Striggow (Knee) - FULL

LB Devin Lloyd (Chest) - FULL

LB Foye Oluokun (Hamstring) - FULL

OL Patrick Mekari (Concussion) - FULL

Thursday Injury Report pic.twitter.com/wX9vgvIpxO — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) December 4, 2025

The Jaguars' injury report is long, but here are a few key takeaways from Thursday's list.

Little, the team's starting left tackle, missed practice for a second straight day. Cole Van Lanen is listed as the team's backup blindside tackle if Little isn't cleared from concussion protocol by Sunday.

Wingard, the starting free safety, also missed practice for a second straight day. Rayuan Lane III is listed as the second stringer.

Former first overall pick Travon Walker returned as a limited participant. He has sat out the last two games for Jacksonville but could be eyeing a return against Indy this weekend.

Washington, one of the team's starting receivers, was upgraded to a limited participant. He has 36 catches for 447 yards and 3 touchdowns on the year.

Recommended Articles