Colts Need 'Ideal' Draft Pick to Improve in 2025
The NFL draft is in four days, and the Indianapolis Colts are gearing up for a big event where they'll have the 14th overall selection on April 24th. While there have been plenty of names floated to the Colts this Thursday, it's still all about addressing the tight end position.
Bleacher Report has Indianapolis selecting Penn State's Tyler Warren as the 'ideal pick' for the squad.
Here's what Moe Moton had to say about the pick and what it means for Shane Steichen's offense.
"The best way to help the winner of the quarterback battle between Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones is to draft the best tight end on the board in the first round. A big-bodied pass-catcher can help a quarterback who is struggling with his accuracy."
Whether Anthony Richardson or Daniel Jones wins the starting position doesn't necessarily matter, especially if the tight end position is as barren as it was last year. Four tight ends for the Colts couldn't muster 40 catches (39) as a quad, so drafting Warren makes perfect sense.
Moton continues.
"Warren can play a physical style with his blocking assignments, though the Colts should target him for his quarterback-friendly hands on short-to-intermediate routes and acrobatic catches."
Warren's 2024 was something to behold as a tight end, hauling in an impressive 104 catches for 1,233 receiving yards and eight scores through the air. He also operated as a running back threat with 26 rushes for 218 rushing yards and another four trips to paydirt.
The Colts did re-sign Mo Alie-Cox to a one-year deal, but it's more for veteran/depth purposes. Now, Indianapolis has Alie-Cox, Drew Ogletree, and Will Mallory as the rostered tight ends, which isn't an encouraging trio despite each having unique strengths.
Expect Indianapolis to either draft Warren or Michigan's Colston Loveland, but with the Penn State product being the ultimate tight end prize. It's all about helping the quarterback situation for Indianapolis, and getting a worthy tight end who can grow in Steichen's offense is key.
The NFL draft is this week, and everything is lining up for general manager Chris Ballard to operate in round one to help solidify the tight end position. While anything can happen in the exciting first round of the NFL draft, it's still all about adding more weapons to the offense in this case.
Keep an eye out for what Ballard decides to do when the Colts select 14th overall this upcoming Thursday in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
