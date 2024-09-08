WATCH: Colts QB Anthony Richardson Huge TD to Ashton Dulin vs Texans
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson hit Ashton Dulin for his second passing score of the day against the Houston Texans. Alec Pierce caught the first for 60 yards, while Dulin hauled in the second over the middle for 54 yards.
Richardson has had his struggles on and off during the AFC South showdown but is showcasing his immense talent as a quarterback with impressive throws for scores. However, the running game with Jonathan Taylor hasn't been explosive yet, so much of the offensive responsibility is lying on the shoulders of their 22-year-old signal caller.
We'll see what happens to conclude the rest of an important divisional contest where Indianapolis has struggled to stop notable Texans playmakers like Joe Mixon and Nico Collins while defending home turf at Lucas Oil Stadium. Second-year head coach Shane Steichen will need to pull out all the stops to get the victory in his opening week of 2024.
