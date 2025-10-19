WATCH Colts' Jonathan Taylor Torches Chargers for First TD
The Indianapolis Colts set the tone early against the Los Angeles Chargers with a 75-yard drive finished by running back Jonathan Taylor with a 23-yard rushing touchdown.
Taylor scored less than two and a half minutes into the game, running into the end zone untouched to put six points on the board. Colts kicker Michael Badgley missed the extra point wide left, keeping the lead at six.
Taylor had two rushes for 27 yards and two catches for 19 yards on the opening drive. His 46 total yards were complemented by tight end Tyler Warren, who hauled in a 29-yard reception to move the Colts downfield.
Indianapolis only needed five plays to put points on the board, making it two straight games with an opening drive touchdown. Quarterback Daniel Jones looked sharp, deciding not to force any throws and taking what the defense gave him underneath.
Chargers defensive tackle Otito Ogbonnia went down with an injury on Indy's drive after taking a hard hit to his left arm by teammate Denzel Perryman. The Chargers are already dealing with injury issues across the board, which makes any loss more impactful.
Taylor now has three straight games with a rushing touchdown. He now has eight rushing touchdowns on the season through six games and a quarter.
The Colts' workhorse is off to his best start since his breakout 2021 season, when he finished second place in the Offensive Player of the Year race. Taylor is the current favorite for this year's OPOY award, as he leads the NFL in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns.
Indianapolis held the Chargers to a field goal on their first drive, retaining a three-point lead halfway through the first quarter. Taylor and the Colts have plenty of offensive possessions left, and it'll be interesting to see how many more touches the back gets.
Taylor has tallied 20+ total touches in every game this season. Feeding Taylor has been a recipe for success thus far, and it seems that will hold true against the Chargers in Week 7.
If the Colts can pull away with a win, it'll put them at 6-1 on the season and alone atop the NFL standings. The Chargers are the second-place team in the AFC, making this game all the more important in playoff seeding scenarios.