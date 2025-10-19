Colts Won't Have a Top Offensive Playmaker Against Chargers
The Indianapolis Colts are ready to face the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium, with a lot riding on this gridiron joust. Heading into this game, the Colts are the top team to beat in the AFC and NFL and will look to take advantage of a banged-up Chargers team this afternoon.
However, the Colts also have their fair share of injuries on both sides of the football. This means that Indy must overcome a sizeable amount of adversity to get a big-time victory to move to 6-1 on the young season.
Here are the inactives for both teams ahead of what will likely play out as an exciting game to further establish positioning in the AFC conference.
Colts Inactives
Indianapolis' inactive list isn't too bad, but two players stand out the most: Josh Downs (concussion) and Ashton Dulin (chest). While Dulin isn't necessarily a huge offensive weapon, he's a key special teams player that coordinator Brian Mason must try and adjust to not seeing the field.
As for Downs, his absence means more action for names like Anthony Gould and Adonai Mitchell. Downs has been a solid receiver for Daniel Jones, hauling in 26 catches for 217 receiving yards and a touchdown.
Chargers Inactives
The Chargers have three starters who surfaced on the inactive list. Starting with offensive tackles Joe Alt (ankle) and Trey Pipkins III (knee), who will both be out of this contest. As expected, this gives the Colts' defensive line a distinct advantage.
Defensive ends Laiatu Latu, Samson Ebukam, Kwity Paye, and Tyquan Lewis will each have a big opportunity to take full advantage of the LA's issues with injuries on the offensive line.
Also, safety Elijah Molden (thumb) won't see the field. This injury might cause multiple issues in pass coverage for the Chargers, with Alec Pierce possibly being the biggest beneficiary of Molden not starting.
Indianapolis has taken the league by storm, completely overshooting any expectations prior to Week 1. But the Colts will face a Jim Harbaugh-led team, which always promises to be a tough matchup.
Suppose the Colts can get the win in their second trip to SoFi Stadium. In that case, it will become increasingly difficult to deny that they're a serious playoff contender, with potentially more ahead than just that.